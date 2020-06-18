How the 2020 ESPYS Will Honor Kobe Bryant

The 2020 ESPYS plans to honor the late Kobe Bryant in a special way. The annual ESPN awards show is being held virtually five months after the tragic death of the Los Angeles Lakers star in a helicopter crash.

ESPN has announced that this year's show will include "a love letter to Kobe Bryant from the people of Los Angeles, featuring a performance by Snoop Dogg."

This year's show plans to "highlight inspiring stories of service, perseverance, and courage in the face of this unprecedented health crisis."

There will also be "a powerful segment from various athletes addressing the Black Lives Matter movement."

Bryant attended his final ESPYS in 2019, where he presented the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage to Bill Russell, the first black coach in NBA history. He attended six ESPYS in total. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, along with seven others died in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26.

This year's ESPYS will be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show will be hosted by Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird and will feature guest appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Robin Roberts, Tom Brady, Halle Berry, Julianne Hough, Tracy Morgan, Sterling K. Brown, Simone Biles, Peyton Manning, J.J. Watt, Lindsey Vonn and more.

The 2020 ESPYS will air June 21 on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

