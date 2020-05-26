Since the world -- and especially the world of sports -- looks different right now, The 2020 ESPYS will see some big changes this year as well. ESPN announced that this year's two-hour broadcast of the June 21 show will be hosted by football star Russell Wilson, soccer pro Megan Rapinoe and WNBA standout Sue Bird.

Unlike past years, this year's ESPYS will be "celebrating heroism and humanitarian aid" and will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rapinoe and Bird are partners and live in the same house in Seattle. And Wilson, who is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, is also based in Seattle. ESPN also noted that Wilson's pregnant wife, Ciara, is likely to make a cameo on the show.

Producers are working with family members of the winners to be able to film them getting a call to say they won at the exact moment the audience finds out.

"We really love this sort of pure reaction," producer Jeff Smith said. "We found ways to really be able to capture it."

As for the show's viral moments, Smith added that there might still be plenty of that to go around.

"We're finding access to athletes and celebrities that in some way will surprise the audience," he said.

The 2020 ESPYS will air June 21 on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

