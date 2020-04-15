Ciara is letting fans in on how she's been managing her pregnancy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the "Level Up" singer took to Instagram to reveal how she and husband Russell Wilson are handling her regular checkups. Ciara's video showed her connecting with Russell on FaceTime so he could see their baby on the ultrasound.

"Look at how perfect this picture is. Isn't that cute?" one of Ciara's doctors asks in the clip.

"Oh my god, it's so cute," she gushes, before panning over to show Russell via FaceTime.

"Hey, Russ. How you doing, bud?" her doctor asks the football player.

Ciara captioned her post, "The life of a pregnant woman in Covid-19 Era is very interesting... Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound ❤️ We don’t hear to much about US during this time."

"Inviting all my pregnant women to chat with me and my doctor today on IG LIVE 2pm PST #WomensWednesday 🤰🏽," she added.

Ciara and Russell announced they were expecting their second child together in January. The couple already share 2-year-old daughter Sienna, while Ciara is also mom to 5-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex Future. The family recently revealed that they'll be adding a baby boy to their family.

"I love being a mom. It is by far the coolest job in life, and I do look forward to having more of those sweet little angels," Ciara told ET last year of having more kids. "And it'll happen at the perfect time."

See more in the video below.

