Ciara and Russell Wilson's daughter turned 3 years old on Tuesday, and her parents couldn't help but celebrate with adoring posts in honor of their little girl.

Sienna was the spitting image of her football star dad in a sweet video Ciara posted on her birthday.

"It's your birthday, pretty girl," the singer gushes to her daughter in the cute clip. "Do you feel happy? ... I love you! How old are you today?"

"I'm 3 years old!" Sienna softly replies.

"Our Princess Sienna turns 3 today! I’m so happy," Ciara captioned the video. "Never imagined I could have a bond like what we have with my little girl. She lights up the world! #HappyBirthday Mommy’s little Princess 💕."

Russell also shared a post honoring his daughter on Instagram.

"THANKFUL. Since Day 1. You have been a true beaming light in our lives Sienna. We love you! All the way to the moon and back!" he captioned a precious throwback pic. "Daddy’s girl. Happy Birthday My Love. 3 years old! Daddy & Mommy’s favorite number! @Ciara."

Ciara and Russell announced they were expecting their second child together in January. This will be the third child for Ciara; the singer is also mom to 5-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex Future. The family recently revealed that they'll be adding a baby boy to their family.

