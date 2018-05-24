How to Channel the Stars to Get Better Brows for Summer

Summer is quickly approaching, and that means a fresh new look -- brows included.

With the help of Kat Von D Beauty, you too can have some of the best brows around.

ET has teamed up with the brand for a fun demonstration, where Kat Von D Artistry Collective Global Makeup Artist Tara Buenrostro shows our Keltie Knight -- and viewers at home -- how to transform your brows.

To achieve an intense brow look on uneven brows, Tara recommends the brand's Super Brow, a long-wear, gel-like pomade which comes in 16 colors. "We're going to start by lining up right underneath her brow, starting at the arch, 'cause that's where the point of intensity is going to go," Tara explains.

For thin brows, Brow Struck is the product makeup fans should be reaching for to create contrast and add some shimmer. "It's the first-ever waterproof brow powder, so it has built-in primer. [It won't] smear or smudge at all," Tara shares.

Tara’s own grandmother modeled the third brow look, as she created eyebrows from scratch. "What's cool about this pencil is you can get those really kind of fine, microbladed-like strokes," Tara says.

"Now, it's my turn!" Keltie exclaims. "Tara, magic wand, and I'm ready!"