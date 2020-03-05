The clock is ticking on How to Get Away With Murder.

As the countdown for the series' final run begins, ET exclusively premieres the dramatic, pulse-pounding new teaser for the last six episodes ever -- and if it's any indication, we're in for a world of hurt.

"Fans should prepare themselves for a wild ride April 2," creator Pete Nowalk exclusively tells ET. "We’ll reveal where Annalise fled to -- and whether she’ll be able to escape arrest. Meanwhile, all the characters are left reeling from Asher’s murder, a tragedy that will force them to make decisions that could cost them their friendships, freedom and lives."

Last we left off on HTGAWM, Asher (Matt McGorry) was revealed to be the latest victim, beaten to death via a fireplace poker by an unknown culprit. Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Falahee) were arrested in connection to Asher's death. In the flash-forward at Annalise's (Viola Davis) funeral, the previously-thought-to-be dead Wes (Alfred Enoch) was somehow revealed to be alive, as he was spotted moving through the crowd at the service.

In the promo for HTGAWM, which begins airing Thursday night, things aren't about to get any better as the two main mysteries consume everyone's waking moment. Suspicions over Asher's killer continue to confound the team, with a new suspect rising among the ranks: "Did Frank do it?" Nate (Billy Brown) asks Bonnie (Liza Weil). And of course, the culprit behind Annalise's death remains top of mind, as a distressed Connor tries to grapple with the truth.

"They're all murderers! They need to die now too!" Question is: Will they get away with it?

In September, Davis sat down with ET's Leanne Aguilera about wrapping up her six-season run on HTGAWM.

"Everybody deserves a happy ending," Davis said. "Everybody deserves some glimmer of hope, or at least, I think everybody deserves to fight for it. I think no matter who you are, or no matter how despicable you are, you're fighting for that happy ending."

How to Get Away With Murder returns Thursday, April 2 on ABC.

