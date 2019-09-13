It's time to say goodbye to Annalise Keating.

How to Get Away With Murder kicks off its sixth and final season in a little under two weeks and only ET has the exclusive premiere of the striking new poster and tagline, featuring Viola Davis dressed to the nines.

In ET's exclusive key art, which bills the final 15 episodes as "the killer final season," Davis' Annalise is looking chic in a wine red top as she's sprawled out on the floor, eyes piercing into your soul and her hair hiding all the murder-y secrets.

"I can't wait for everyone to see the final moments of our season premiere and see why we're calling it the 'killer final season,'" creator Pete Nowalk hints to ET exclusively, saying off the series ending: "It's always been our goal to end this show in the most surprising, satisfying, epic way, so brace yourselves for a finish you won't see coming."

ABC

In the final season, Annalise's class will go through their final semester in law school, while the deception, fear and guilt binding her to her students prove deadlier than ever. The first episode, titled "Say Goodbye," will see Annalise struggling with the personal toll that Laurel and Christopher's disappearance has taken on everyone.

ABC announced in July that the murder mystery would be bidding farewell after six seasons.

“Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do -- as it did here," Nowalk said in a statement at the time. "For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom."

"I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years," he continued. "I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

Since the show's September 2014 debut, Davis has collected serious hardware, making history as the first woman of color to win an Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. She is currently nominated for an Emmy this year. Davis has also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a People's Choice honor and an NAACP Image Award for her performance.

How to Get Away With Murder kicks off its final season Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

