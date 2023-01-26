We met Jinger Duggar, now Jinger Duggar Vuolo, at just 14 years old when she was introduced on TLC's hit show 19 Kids and Counting.

Vuolo's new book, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear recounts how her beliefs were challenged as a young adult and how they've transformed from something harmful to something positive and uplifting. In her book, she discusses how her brother-in-law, who was also a Christian, had different values and beliefs from her, which made her begin to question what she was taught growing up. After reading the Bible through a new lens, Vuolo's old beliefs are shattered as she discovers they were not in line with Biblical teachings.

Vuolo shared her excitement for her second book on Instagram, filming her reaction as she opens up a box with the finished product.

The Duggar Family took the world by storm. Audiences were intrigued by the inner workings of such a large and religious household, tuning in each week to see the family dynamics at play. Other fans praised the traditional values the Duggars instilled in their children, but after eight years on the air, it turns out things may not have been quite what they seemed. Vuolo has spoken about how her family's conservative Christian beliefs held her to strict standards, and how she was fearful and anxious about not following God's will.

Available for purchase on January 31, you can pre-order Becoming Free Indeed on Amazon now. And with the complexities of her upbringing, the memoir will be flying off the shelves. Secure your chance to read this fascinating story before it sells out.

