Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Announce Birth of Their First Child

Congratulations are in order for Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah! The couple welcomed their first child, announcing the arrival of their baby girl, Brynley Noelle, with a joint Instagram post.

The photo sees the proud parents holding their adorable newborn in their arms. Brynley lies fast asleep, wrapped in a pink blanket and a matching, light-pink headband as her parents look lovingly at their little one.

The sweet post comes just days after Brynley's birth on Christmas Day.

"After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!" the new parents wrote. "Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 💖 12.25.22 * 6lbs 15oz * 19.5 in."

Jeremiah, 23, and Hannah, 27, first revealed they were expecting in August, sharing the news on their respective Instagram accounts.

For his part, Jeremiah praised his new bride, calling Hannah and their baby his "top" blessings in life.

"I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now," the former 19 Kids and Counting star wrote. "The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!"

Hannah, meanwhile, shared her excitement about seeing Jeremiah as a dad.

"From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years, to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day," she wrote. "God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!"

The couple went public with their relationship in Oct. 2021, with Jeremiah proposing to Hannah last January. The two tied the knot just three months later.

