Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3: 'I Am Completely Shocked'

Joy-Anna Duggar will soon be outnumbered in her household, because she revealed she's having another boy!

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth revealed the sex of baby No. 3 with a fun game of darts. The couple documented the experience on their YouTube channel. In a video posted Friday, the couple invited their entire family for the momentous occasion. As they gathered outside, Joy-Anna divided the family depending on their guess for the baby's sex.

Joy-Anna and Austin then proceeded throw darts at a bunch of balloons filled with blue and pink powder. At the end, two family members popped cannons filled with blue confetti to reveal the couple was having another boy. The couple, who share Gideon, 4, and Evelyn, 2, snuck away into a bedroom to record their reaction to the news.

"I am completely shocked," she said. "I 100 percent thought that it was a girl, convinced myself that it was a girl [and] Austin thought it was a girl, so I was like, 'It's definitely a girl.' It's crazy. Anyway. I'm so happy. I can't believe it."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, announced back in October that Joy-Anna was expecting baby No. 3. The baby's due in May 2023.

In the first of the sweet shots posted on Instagram, Joy-Anna holds a sonogram as her husband kisses her on the check. The second photo features the growing family, including Gideon and Evelyn.

The couple announced their second baby on the way less than a year after Joy-Anna suffered a miscarriage.

Joy-Anna and Austin also shared a video to YouTube documenting when she took a pregnancy test.

"We have been trying and we're both ready to have No. 3," Joy-Anna said in the video. "... We're at a really good spot now. We love our family and we're ready to expand."

