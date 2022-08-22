Jill Duggar Recovering from Gallbladder Surgery 6 Weeks After C-Section Birth
Jill Duggar Defends Reading the Kama Sutra on Anniversary Trip
Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on Bachelor Pad on the California Co…
Gugu Mbatha-Raw on Working With Reese Witherspoon on ‘The Mornin…
‘Selling the O.C.': Brittany Snow's Husband Tyler Shares How She…
Reese Witherspoon on ‘The Morning Show’ and How it Speaks the Tr…
Alison Brie on the Secret to Happy Marriage With Dave Franco (Ex…
Will Smith Breaks Silence on Chris Rock Oscars Slap | ET’s The D…
‘God Shave the Queens’ Trailer: Watch the Stars of ‘Drag Race UK…
Andrew Garfield Shows Off Spider-Man-Style Stunts on the Beach i…
Maren Morris Gives an Inside Look at Her Home on the Road (Exclu…
Josh Peck on His New Film '13: The Musical' and Childhood Stardo…
Anne Heche’s Son Taking the Lead on His Mother's Critical Condit…
Shaquille O’Neal on Importance of Giving Back With Annual Gala ‘…
‘House of the Dragon’ Cast on Upholding ‘Game of Thrones’ Legacy…
Kristin Cavallari Gets Candid on How Things Ended With Ex-Husban…
Chris Pratt on Why ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Cast Got Emo…
Mandy Moore on Canceling Music Tour and Teaming Up With Lumenis …
Beyoncé Seemingly Addresses Past Family Drama on ‘Renaissance': …
'RHOBH': Sutton Stracke Responds to Erika Jayne Digs and Lisa Ri…
Jill Duggar is on the mend. The 31-year-old mama of three is recovering from gallbladder surgery just six weeks after giving birth via C-section.
"Well…I almost made it to my 6 week postpartum well-check without incident, but ended up with a horrible bout of pain earlier this week that culminated yesterday in having to have gallbladder surgery!" Duggar wrote on Instagram alongside a cozy-looking snap -- wearing sweatpants and socks, holding a water bottle and plastic container of applesauce.
"I wasn’t excited about having to start my healing time clock over again, but I am so thankful for good medical care & so many other little blessings along the way…help from family and friends + the relief now and thought of hopefully never having to deal with another bad gallbladder attack again!!" she continued, ultimately launching into a series of warning signs to help others who might be suffering from similar health issues.
The Duggar daughter welcomed her third child with husband Derek Dillard on July 7: a boy named “Freddy” Frederick Michael Dillard. In a post announcing his birth, Jill noted that baby Frederick made an early arrival, forcing the couple to move forward with a planned C-section "a bit before originally planned."
"Frederick was set to arrive later in July, but he decided he wanted to come a little early (the day before big brother Samuel’s birthday!), so we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned," Jill shared.
Frederick joins a house full of boys at home, including big brothers Samuel, 5, and Israel, 7.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jill Duggar Shares First Photo Of Baby No. 3
Jill Duggar Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Husband Derick Dillard
Jill Duggar Is Pregnant With Third Child After Suffering a Miscarriage
Jill Duggar Speaks Out After Brother Josh Is Found Guilty
Jill Duggar Dyes Her Hair for the 'First Time Ever'
Jill Duggar Talks 'Counting On' 'Pressures' Following Its Cancellation