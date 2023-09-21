How to Watch 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Online — Now Streaming

On the cusp of spooky season, everyone’s favorite horror anthology series is back for its twelfth installment.

American Horror Story: Delicate is the first season of the award-winning show created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck to be based on a book — drawing inspiration from Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. The buzz-worthy book details the horrifying pregnancy of an indie actress in the midst of an Oscar campaign.

AHS Season 12 sees the return of franchise regulars Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd, alongside newcomers to the series, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne. The terrifying series aired on FX on September 20 and is now streaming on Hulu.

In this installation of AHS, Roberts plays Anna Alcott, an A-list actress making waves within the industry. Anna yearns to become a mother and embarks on a grueling IVF journey. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood.

Kim Kardashian makes her scripted TV debut in American Horror Story: Delicate. Ryan Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter of his excitement about casting a Kardashian, "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family."

This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

When does American Horror Story: Delicate premiere?

American Horror Story: Delicate premiered on FX Network on Wednesday, September 20. It premieres on Hulu today, September 21.

How to watch American Horror Story: Delicate online:

While American Horror Story: Delicate airs on FX on Wednesdays, you can stream each episode the next day (Thursdays) on Hulu.

How many parts are in American Horror Story: Delicate ?

There are two parts of American Horror Story: Delicate. Part 1 consists of five episodes. There is no premiere date for Part 2 yet and it will likely be awhile as production was suspended on the 12th season midway through filming due to the ongoing writer's strike.

What is American Horror Story: Delicate based on?

The source material for American Horror Story: Delicate is Danielle Valentine's book Delicate Condition. In the book, a woman begins to lose her grip on reality during her quest to become a mother. Once pregnant, her doctor tells her she's lost the baby, yet she can still feel something moving around insider her.

American Horror Story: Delicate Trailer

On September 6, FX released the newest trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate. Watch below to see Kardashian portraying Siobhan Walsh, a manager-type who represents Emma Robert's character, Anna Victoria Alcott.

