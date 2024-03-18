For a decade, Oprah Winfrey was the face of Weight Watchers. The program, which promotes a diet where you can still eat your favorite foods — just in moderation — was the one Winfrey credited for her weight loss success. But recently, Winfrey has found something even more helpful in her quest to lose weight and keep it off, and she's ready to share what she's learned.

An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution, where Winfrey dives into her new strategy, airs on ABC today, March 18, at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Those without cable access can also catch the special on Hulu the next day, March 19.

"It is a very personal topic for me and for the hundreds of millions of people impacted around the globe who have for years struggled with weight and obesity," said Winfrey in a statement about what audiences can expect. "This special will bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity with the intention to ultimately release the shame, judgment and stigma surrounding weight."

Winfrey spoke with ET about her recent weight loss transformation in December. When asked about what she was doing for these fantastic results she said, "It's not one thing, it's everything," she said. "I intend to keep it that way."

Below, find out everything we know about An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution and how to stream it online.

When does An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution premiere ?

An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution premieres on ABC today, March 18 at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

How to watch An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution live:

You can watch An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution live on ABC. If you don't have ABC, there are still plenty of ways to watch the special live. There are live TV streaming services that offer the ABC channel, including Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV.

Where is An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution streaming?

Outside of the live TV service options, An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution will stream exclusively on Hulu after airing beginning on March 19.

Watch An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution trailer:

