For a decade, Oprah Winfrey was the face of Weight Watchers. The program, which promotes a diet where you can still eat your favorite foods — just in moderation — was the one Winfrey credited for her weight loss success. But recently, Winfrey has found something even more helpful in her quest to lose weight and keep it off, and she's ready to share what she's learned.

An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution, where Winfrey dives into her new strategy, aired on ABC, on March 18, at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Those who missed the original airing can now catch the special on Hulu.

"It is a very personal topic for me and for the hundreds of millions of people impacted around the globe who have for years struggled with weight and obesity," said Winfrey in a statement about what audiences can expect. "This special will bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity with the intention to ultimately release the shame, judgment and stigma surrounding weight."

Winfrey spoke with ET about her recent weight loss transformation in December. When asked about what she was doing for these fantastic results she said, "It's not one thing, it's everything," she said. "I intend to keep it that way."

Below, find out everything we know about An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution and how to stream it online.

When did An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution premiere ?

An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution premiered on ABC on March 18 at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

How to watch An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution on streaming:

An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Watch An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution trailer:

