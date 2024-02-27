The 2024 Oscars are right around the corner on March 10, which means time is running out to catch up on the awards contenders. Amongst this year's heavy hitters nominated for Best Picture is French crime drama Anatomy of a Fall. Nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Actress nomination for Sandra Hüller's compelling performance, the foreign film is now available to watch at home.

The film's Oscar nominations follow seven nominations in the 2024 BAFTA awards, three wins at the 29th Lumière Awards in France, and a pair of awards during the 2024 Golden Globes. Director and co-writer Justine Triet is the only woman nominated for an Oscar in the Best Director category this season. If the rave reviews have you curious to watch Anatomy of a Fall, there's no better time to catch up on one of the best movies of 2023.

How to Watch Anatomy of a Fall Online

Since it’s distributed by Neon, Anatomy of a Fall is expected to land on Hulu, but the studio has not shared a streaming release date for the film just yet. If you want to watch the film before the 2024 Oscars, you can rent or buy Anatomy of a Fall on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Watch Anatomy of a Fall on Prime Video

Watch Anatomy of a Fall on Apple TV+

What is Anatomy of a Fall about?

In director Justine Triet’s third film, Sandra, a German novelist played by Sandra Hüller, is accused of killing her husband, Samuel (Samuel Theis), at their isolated home in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he was murdered or committed suicide. Put on trial for his death, Sandra must face public scrutiny while defending and explaining herself to a world audience.

What starts as a murder investigation soon becomes an unsettling psychological journey into the depths of a destructive marriage. Anatomy of a Fall is a thrilling story about perception, truth and ambition.

Anatomy of a Fall trailer

If you're intrigued by the Oscar-nominated film and want a little more of a glimpse of what to expect, you can check out the trailer below.

