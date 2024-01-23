Come on, Barbie, let's go party!

After shattering box office records and becoming the movie of the summer last year, Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated film Barbie is now available to stream in the comfort of your (dream) house.

Starring dream duo Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, plus Best Actress nominee America Ferrara, Barbie is available to watch right now on Max.

Theater-goers around the world had pink fever for the film about the iconic doll. With Barbie, Greta Gerwig became the first female director to make over $1 billion dollars globally. The film also marks the highest-earning theatrical release for Warner Bros. Studios, which was previously held by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows - Part 2. Now that Barbie is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, you can venture to Barbieland from the comfort of your own mojo dojo casa house.

"I am just so excited," Robbie expressed when she spoke with ET about playing the pivotal role. "We're at the point of sharing it with the world. There's always that thing when you make a movie and you love it and you care about it so much and you hope that people are gonna like it and even see it. Like even if they don't like it, I just hope they see it and get to form an opinion. But I feel like so many people are gonna see this movie that it's really exciting."

This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

How to watch the Barbie movie online

Previously only available to buy or rent on Prime Video, Barbie is now streaming on Max as part of a subscription to the platform. Max subscribers can watch the film at no additional cost.

How to buy the Barbie movie

Barbie is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video as of September 12. You can either rent the movie for $6 or purchase it for just $14 more. The rental is good for 30 days after purchase, but after watching Barbie, the film will only be available for 48 hours. Buy Barbie for $20 and you can watch it again and again whenever the mood strikes.

Watch on Prime Video

How to shop Barbie holiday gifts

In honor of the film, Amazon has opened up a Barbie storefront where you can shop movie apparel, buy Barbie dolls and accessories, find exclusive deals and browse pink Barbie home decor.

Shop Amazon's Barbie Store

For even more Barbie, shop our perfectly pink Barbiecore selections.

