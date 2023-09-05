Come on, Barbie, let's go party! After shattering box office records, Greta Gerwig's Barbie was the movie of the summer and very soon, you'll be able to stream the live-action adventure-comedy from the comfort of your home. Barbie is slated for digital release on Prime Video and will be available to stream on Tuesday, September 12 at midnight ET.

Starring our new dream duo, Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie is available for pre-order right now, so you can stream it as soon as it drops.

Theater-goers around the world had pink fever for the film about the iconic doll. With Barbie, Greta Gerwig became the first female director to make over $1 billion dollars globally. The film also marks the highest-earning theatrical release for Warner Bros. Studios, which was previously held by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows - Part 2. Now that Barbie is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, you can venture to Barbieland from the comfort of your own mojo dojo casa house.

"I am just so excited," Robbie expressed when she spoke with ET about playing the pivotal role. "We're at the point of sharing it with the world. There's always that thing when you make a movie and you love it and you care about it so much and you hope that people are gonna like it and even see it. Like even if they don't like it, I just hope they see it and get to form an opinion. But I feel like so many people are gonna see this movie that it's really exciting."

This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

How to watch the Barbie movie online

Barbie will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video on September 12. If you live on the West Coast, the movie will drop at 9 p.m. PT. on Monday, September 11. You can pre-order it now for $30 to make sure you don't miss a second.

How to stream the Barbie movie for free

Since Barbie was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will likely come to Max, however, no date has been announced as of yet. When it arrives, Max subscribers will be able to watch the film at no additional cost.

