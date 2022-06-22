Elvis has left the building, but he's entered the silver screen! Director Baz Luhrmann's star-studded biopic about the King of Rock and Roll celebrates its theatrical release this week. Elvis stars Austin Butler as the titular protagonist with Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as his wife, Priscilla.

Luhrmann is the highly acclaimed filmmaker behind Moulin Rouge and Romeo + Juliet. His new film will will arrive in theaters on Friday, June 24.

Get Tickets

The film first made a splash in May at the Cannes Film Festival, where the cast celebrated the world premiere with the real-life Priscilla Presley. Since then, the Presley family has not stopped raving about the film's portrayal of their late relative. Last week, Priscilla joined her and Elvis' daughter, Lisa-Marie, and granddaughter, Riley Keough, to celebrate the singer's legacy with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

"It means a lot, absolutely, to my family and the people who knew Elvis really, really well, to be honored in this way," Priscilla told ET, adding that the theater -- then known as the Grauman's Chinese Theatre -- was one of the first sights she saw with Elvis when she first came to Los Angeles in 1962. Both Lisa-Marie and Riley echoed Priscilla's enthusiasm, saying Butler deserves an Oscar for his portrayal.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Elvis for yourself.

When can you watch Elvis? The film will hit theaters on Friday, June 24.

What is Elvis about, exactly? Luhrmann's film chronicles the life of Elvis Presley from his childhood onward. Most notably, it focuses on the singer's complex relationship with his manager and highlights the Black artists and cultural traditions that shaped his musical background.

How can you watch Elvis? The film is set for a theatrical release, so the only place right now to find Elvis will be your local theater. While there are no details on when the movie will be available to stream, Warner Bros. movies have a 45-day window of theatrical exclusivity before hitting HBO Max, which means the earliest it would be available to stream is Aug. 8.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Marie Presley Praises 'Elvis,' Austin Butler Reacts to Denzel Washington's Support (Exclusive)

Riley Keough Says Austin Butler Deserves an Oscar for 'Elvis' (Exclusive)

Samsung Frame TV Deals: Save Up to $1,000 on the Top-Rated QLED 4K TV

Best Cheap LG OLED TV Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

How to Watch the 2022 BET Awards

How to Watch 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club'

How to Watch 'Lightyear' and All the 'Toy Story' Movies Beforehand

How to Watch 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' — Now Streaming