There's no need to hold out for the next Saturday Night Live Weekend Update to get your laughs from Michael Che and Colin Jost. Get your fill when their new comedy special premieres live tonight, Thursday, September 12, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The only way to watch the hilarious special is by signing up for Peacock.

Watch on Peacock

Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark marks Peacock's first live comedy special. For a full hour, the comedic duo will joke around in front of a live audience at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY. New York City is full of hilarious comedians, and some are sure to stop by and join the fun.

Che and Jost recently spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about their new show. "Trust me, you're gonna have a good a-- time," Che promised.

Catch Peacock's first-ever live comedy special tonight. Peacock plans start at $7.99 per month, and subscribers can enjoy shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Yellowstone, film events like Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, and live sporting events, including select NFL football games.

Watch the special's official trailer.

Get the ET Newsletter for More News Like This! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up