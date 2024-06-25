Celine Dion's musical legacy is unmatched. From the highest-grossing Vegas concert residency of all time to multiple certified diamond albums and, of course, the iconic Titanic theme song, 'My Heart Will Go On,' there are very few artists as talented and successful as Dion.

A few years ago, Dion's legendary voice was taken from her. In December 2022, Dion first announced to fans that she was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition called Stiff-Person Syndrome, which causes painful spasms and muscle stiffness. This disease affects the entire body, including the vocal cords — stealing the identity Dion had so long held dear.

Dion shares the ups and downs of her battle with the illness in a new documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion. The film premiered exclusively on Prime Video today, June 25, and fans can now stream the moving documentary.

I Am: Celine Dion was directed by Oscar nominee Irene Taylor. The film runs just over one and a half hours and features behind-the-scenes footage from Dion's life including physical therapy visits and exclusive interviews.

Dion first announced her diagnosis in an Instagram post in December 2022 explaining to fans why she was cancelling concert dates. A personal note was included in the caption of the video that said, "I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

Since 2022, Dion has only made a few appearances — including a surprise moment at the 2024 GRAMMYs, where she received a standing ovation. She also spoke with Hoda Kotb about her condition in early June and now she is revealing even more about her medical journey.

When does I Am: Celine Dion premiere?

I Am: Celine Dion premiered on Prime Video on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT).

How to watch I Am: Celine Dion online

I Am: Celine Dion is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Amazon Prime subscriptions are $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can also get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime just in time to shop Prime Day 2024 on July 16 and 17.

Amazon also has a stand-alone membership option that allows subscribers to access Prime Video for just $9 per month compared to the $15 per month for a Prime membership.

