Right up there with Star Wars and Lord of the Rings, there are few movie franchises as iconic as George Lucas' Indiana Jones films. Played by the legendary Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones character has inspired generations in his relentless fight for good.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the latest Indiana Jones film in the franchise, hit theaters back in June to great fanfare. If you've been waiting to watch in the comfort of your own home, are excited to rewatch the film, or you've been planning a complete Indiana Jones movie marathon, now is your time, as the final movie is now available to purchase online.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny marks the last Indiana Jones movie, at least for Harrison Ford. It's been rumored there may be a new streaming series about Indy, but previously Ford confirmed this would be his last portrayal of the iconic adventurer. Ford spoke to ET about the film, saying it's "a final chapter."

"For Indiana Jones, I wanted to see him at the end of his career, at the end of the road that we've established," he continues. "We've taken him part of the way, I wanted to take us all the way."

This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

How to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny online:

Right now you can purchase Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny online from either Apple TV+ or Prime Video.

How to watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny online for free:

There is currently no way to watch the latest Indiana Jones film for free on streaming services. We expect the film to drop on Disney+ in the near future, allowing those with the streaming service access to the movie.

