Fresh off becoming the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history, Caitlin Clark is back in action as Iowa takes on Big Ten rival Indiana tonight. It's been nearly six weeks since the two teams last met and the Hawkeyes will go for the season sweep. The Hoosiers will offer up the perfect challenge in this matchup streaming exclusively on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

IU’s penultimate home game of the season may be its hardest. as the No . 4 Iowa Hawkeyes will attempt to put an end to the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers’ 13-game home win streak. Clark looks to finish out the regular season strong as her team is currently behind No. 2 Ohio State by just one game for the No. 1 seed in next month's Big Ten tournament.

Clark could potentially break Pete Maravich’s NCAA Division I record of 3,667 points, and the all-time NCAA men's and women's scoring record of 4,045 points, which was set by Travis Grant at Division II Kentucky State from 1968-72. Here's everything to know about how to watch Iowa vs. Indiana tonight, including the best livestream options for Caitlin Clark's next game.

The Iowa vs. Indiana game will be exclusively streamed live on Peacock. Subscriptions to NBC's streaming platform start at $5.99 per month for a Peacock Premium plan or $59.99 for the year. For $11.99 monthly you can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription.

If you are a student looking to watch the Iowa vs. Indiana game tonight, Peacock has a student discount offering ad-supported subscriptions for just $1.99 per month for 12 months.

What time is the Iowa vs. Indiana game on?

No. 4 Iowa plays No. 14 Indiana on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) from Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. Pregame coverage starts with the B1G College Countdown show at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Is the Iowa vs. Indiana game on TV?

How many records has Caitlin Clark broken this season?

In her last game against Michigan, Caitlin Clark finally broke the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record. She is now Iowa's all-time scoring leader and the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer and all-time assists leader.

