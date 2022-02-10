We've been waiting for the return of a J.Lo rom-com for a long time, so we're thrilled her latest flick, Marry Me, is here! We've been impatiently anticipating the release since production was announced and have withstood a year-long delay (due to the pandemic), but it's finally arrived -- just in time for Valentine's Day weekend.

Marry Me will premiere on both the big and small screen simultaneously on Friday, Feb. 11, in both theaters and on the Peacock app.

Sign Up for Peacock

Get Tickets

The romantic comedy follows pop star Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez), who on the day of her extremely public wedding to celebrity hunk Bastian (Maluma), finds out he's been unfaithful. Stunned and desperate not to lose face, Kat decides to pluck an unsuspecting man from her wedding crowd to marry. But when her now-husband, Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), turns out to be an average teacher, the pair struggle to navigate their sudden relationship under the watchful eye that comes with fame.

Universal Pictures

The star-studded cast not only includes Lopez, Wilson and Maluma (in his movie debut!), but also Game of Thrones' John Bradley and comedian Sarah Silverman for a whirlwind romantic comedy you won't want to miss out.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about how to watch Marry Me.

When does Marry Me come out? The film officially comes out on Friday, Feb. 11, right on time for Valentine's Day viewing.

Where can I watch Marry Me? The rom-com will premiere on the big and small screen, available to watch in a movie theater near you, as well as on the streaming app Peacock.

RELATED CONTENT:

Romantic Movies Streaming Guide: What to Watch This Valentine's Day

What's New on Peacock This Month

Peacock Drops 1st Look at Their New and Returning Shows of 2022!

'Marry Me': Everything We Know About Jennifer Lopez's Romantic Comedy

Where to Get the Stylish KN95 Masks Seen on J.Lo and Bella Hadid

Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion Wear Coach's Spring Collection