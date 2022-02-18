Jennifer Lopez Stars In Coach's New Spring Collection -- Shop Handbags, Clothing, Accessories and More
Ride or die Coach fans, rejoice! Coach's newly debuted spring 2022 collection has finally arrived -- and if the brand's preppy campaign is any indication of what fashion we have to look forward to in the upcoming season, then our wardrobes are really in for a treat (with Jennifer Lopez-approved styles, no less).
Coach's "That's My Ride" campaign stars staple brand figures like Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Beck, Wisdom Kaye and Kōki as they model fresh pieces from the brand's spring 2022 collection. The new campaign, dreamed up by Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers, aims to reimagine the brand's Horse and Carriage code through a more modern (and notably colorful) lens.
With everything from canvas-printed handbags and TikTok-loved Tabby Purses, to colorblock-themed clothing, deep totes, wallets, accessories, shoes and more, the new collection features the prettiest styles to help you zip into the spring season and beyond.
Ahead, shop the chicest pieces from Coach's new spring collection. And if you're looking for more deals on trending Coach products, be sure to shop new arrivals at Coach Outlet.
Plus, don't miss the the KN95 face masks loved by Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid, and shop J.Lo's hair care kit at Target.
