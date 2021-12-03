The TikTok Coach Bag is Back in Stock -- Shop Now for the Holidays!
Coach's famous Pillow Tabby Bag is back in stock! After selling out quickly post-going viral on TikTok, the classic handbag is back! Grab one now if you didn't get the chance to before TikTok finds out.
Whether you want to admit it or not, TikTok knows what's going down when it comes to the latest trends in fashion. From the ultimate budget-friendly dupes on your favorite activewear pieces and must-haves, to Lizzo-approved leggings and the latest update on must-have denim staples, the app has become the mecca for the need-to-know fashion trends.
If you're anything like us, odds are you've been keeping a finger on the pulse of what TikTok users rave about to stay on top of, well, everything (including viral kitchen gadgets). And if you're really like us, you've probably bought some TikTok-approved items along the way. And for spring fashion, TikTok has spoken. The next big purse of the moment comes straight from one of our favorite brands: Coach.
TikTok users have been known to showcase their latest fashion finds -- along with their exciting reactions -- on the app. More often than not, these must-buy-now reactions are what make us add it to our carts (because really, TikTok reviews do not disappoint) -- and the Coach Pillow Tabby bag is no exception. User Trisha Smith of @dailyfashionfinds posted a video of her unboxing the plush leather shoulder bag with the opening caption, "Introducing the bag of the year," finishing it off with an excited cry.
Just in case TikTok reviews aren't enough to tell you that you need this pretty handbag -- which is an updated take on Coach's classic Tabby shoulder bag -- in your spring wardrobe, Jennifer Lopez gave the soft napa leather style her seal of approval in a photo from the fashion brand's latest campaign.
Scroll down to shop the TikTok-approved bag from Coach and other chic styles from the brand below.
