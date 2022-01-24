Shopping

The Stylish KN95 Face Masks Loved by Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid Just Got Restocked

By ETonline Staff
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has people taking extra precautions this year, especially when traveling. Many airlines have banned cloth face masks, making your favorite stylish mask unusable. After a brief break from face coverings for those who are vaccinated, mask mandates are being issued across the United States with the Omicron variant driving a surge in new COVID-19 cases. It might be time to upgrade your mask to a KN95. According to health officials, wearing a face mask or face covering is still considered one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus.

The good news is the celebrity-approved MASKC KN95 face masks that are constantly in and out of stock are back in the stylish Blush Tones. They've been spotted on so many celebs, including Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner Gwen Stefani, Emma Roberts, Irina Shayk, Hilary Duff, Rihanna, and Katie Holmes. The fashionable yet comfortable face masks from MASKC feature a soft touch texture and gentle ear loops, plus they are incredibly easy to breathe in -- even with their super protective five-layer design.

The brand's FDA-approved KN95 masks feature a five-layer design including three center layers that work together to block bacteria, droplets and tiny particles with maximum breathability. The non-woven exterior often features fun designs, while the soft interior won't irritate your skin while blocking airborne particles. 

Check out ET's picks for celeb-loved MASKC face coverings.

Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, 10 Pack
Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 Pack
MASKC
Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, 10 Pack
$36
Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, 25 Pack
MASKC Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC
Earth Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks, 25 Pack
If you're into working out, these masks have breathable construction and each ear loop is super soft for maximum comfort when you're exercising.
$90$85
Deep Hues Variety KN95 Face Mask, 10 Pack
Deep Hues Variety KN95 Face Mask, 25 Pack
Maskc
Deep Hues Variety KN95 Face Mask, 10 Pack
These dark hues are perfect for style and safety this winter. 
$36
Green Camo Face Mask, 10 Pack
GREEN CAMO FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
Green Camo Face Mask, 10 Pack
Shoppers call this design "comfortable and stylish." 
$18
Stars Face Masks, 10 Pack
STARS FACE MASKS - 10 PACK.png
MASKC
Stars Face Masks, 10 Pack
Alessandra Ambrosio is a big fan of this pattern. 
$18

