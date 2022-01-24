The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has people taking extra precautions this year, especially when traveling. Many airlines have banned cloth face masks, making your favorite stylish mask unusable. After a brief break from face coverings for those who are vaccinated, mask mandates are being issued across the United States with the Omicron variant driving a surge in new COVID-19 cases. It might be time to upgrade your mask to a KN95. According to health officials, wearing a face mask or face covering is still considered one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus.

The good news is the celebrity-approved MASKC KN95 face masks that are constantly in and out of stock are back in the stylish Blush Tones. They've been spotted on so many celebs, including Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner Gwen Stefani, Emma Roberts, Irina Shayk, Hilary Duff, Rihanna, and Katie Holmes. The fashionable yet comfortable face masks from MASKC feature a soft touch texture and gentle ear loops, plus they are incredibly easy to breathe in -- even with their super protective five-layer design.

The brand's FDA-approved KN95 masks feature a five-layer design including three center layers that work together to block bacteria, droplets and tiny particles with maximum breathability. The non-woven exterior often features fun designs, while the soft interior won't irritate your skin while blocking airborne particles.

Check out ET's picks for celeb-loved MASKC face coverings.

