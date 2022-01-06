The new year is finally here -- and the post-holiday fashion deals are better than ever. Coach is currently hosting its can't-miss Winter Sale which features deals of 50% off on already discounted sale goods like Coach handbags and purses, wallets, jewelry pieces, shoes, select clothing styles and more.

The luxury handbag and clothing brand boasts celeb fans in everyone from Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan, to Selena Gomez and more. Just in time for the new year, shoppers can peruse through celeb-loved styles like the Tabby Shoulder Bag (also a TikTok-favorite) and Citysole Platform Sneakers, all while saving big on other trending pieces like a cotton trench, shearling sandal and chic clogs, among so many other things.

If you're looking to do a refresh on your wardrobe for 2022 and beyond, then the Coach Winter Sale is the perfect place to start (and score on deeply discounted luxury styles while you're at it).

Ahead, peruse through the best styles to shop now at the Coach Winter Sale through tomorrow, Jan. 7 -- including chic handbags, wallets, stylish boots and shoes, accessories and more at 50% off. Looking for more fashion inspiration for the new year? Shop Amazon's New Year sale on UGG boots, plus peruse through the best deals at Tory Burch's Semi-Annual sale.

