Coach Outlet Presidents' Day Deals

By Wesley Horvath‍
Coach Outlet's outfits are fashionably versatile, especially when you mix and match the brand's products. You might love the brand, but it can be difficult to find a Coach Outlet sale before everything goes out of stock. That is unless you refresh the web browser every few seconds. Thankfully, we caught the outlet store's current sale before you have to miss out on any of the deals during Presidents' Day weekend. From slides to zip-up jackets and much more, everything is an extra 15% off at Coach Outlet's Weekend Deals Event, even new arrivals. 

Coach Outlet's Weekend Deals Event has discounts on a lot more items besides winter clothes, too. The sale also includes bags, hats and even some jewelry. If you need a new puffer jacket or a pair of winter boots, Coach Outlet's Weekend Deals Event has a bit of everything. After all, winter wind and sleet can damage your winter gear, so there's no shame in updating your winter wardrobe staples every so often.

Even if you don't need to update your wardrobe anytime soon, you could always browse the Coach Outlet event for a gift for a special someone. 

See some of ET's favorite picks from Coach Outlet's Weekend Deals Event below. 

Mollie Tote
Coach Outlet Mollie Tote
Coach Outlet
Mollie Tote
Not only does the tote have a beautiful bold color, it has a multifunction pocket and a zip-top closure for easy organization.
$378$113
Citysole Boot
Coach Outlet Citysole Boot
Coach Outlet
Citysole Boot
The cushioned insole provides all-day comfort and support.
$278$109
Long Slim Puffer
Long Slim Puffer
Coach Outlet
Long Slim Puffer
Puffer jackets are a fashion staple at this point. We love this gorgeous rose-pink design. 
$698$209
Hudson Backpack In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet Hudson Backpack In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Hudson Backpack In Colorblock Signature Canvas
The backpack allows you to hold all your tech while sporting the Coach signature look. It's perfect for traveling too.
$698$279
Sherpa Zip Up
Sherpa Zip Up in Twilight Blue
Coach Outlet
Sherpa Zip Up
There's something about fluffy winter coats; it's just hard to resist adding them to our cart. This twilight blue sherpa zip-up jacket looks extra soft.
$598$179
Hampton Flip Flop
Coach Outlet Hampton Flip Flop
Coach Outlet
Hampton Flip Flop
These fuzzy, cozy flip-flops look so comfortable. 
$98$29
Long Down Coat With Hood
Coach Outlet Long Down Coat With Hood in Burgundy
Coach Outlet
Long Down Coat With Hood
Score this down puffer coat to keep warm all season long for a price you can't resist. 
$798$239
Torri Bootie
Coach Outlet Torri Bootie in Wine-Red
Coach Outlet
Torri Bootie
The gold embellishments on these booties really make it unique, especially with the tiny Coach "C" at the bottom of the heels. 
$328$98
Signature Sherpa Zip Up Jacket in Brown
Coach Outlet Signature Sherpa Zip Up Jacket in Brown
Coach Outlet
Signature Sherpa Zip Up Jacket in Brown
This fuzzy sherpa jacket dons the classic Coach logo all over it. But the accent orange zippers are the real stars of the jacket. 
$598$179
Sherpa Half Zip Jacket
Coach Outlet Sherpa Half Zip Jacket
Coach Outlet
Sherpa Half Zip Jacket
The cream colored half zip jacket makes the perfect pullover jacket. And, it comes with a tan tie to cinch your waist. 
$550$165
Ziva Slipper in Pink
Coach Outlet Ziva Slipper in Pink
Coach Outlet
Ziva Slipper in Pink
This pink slipper is lined with faux fur, which makes your feet extra comfortable. 
$100$50

 

