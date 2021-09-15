Fashion

This Cult-Favorite Coach Purse Is THE Handbag We Need for Fall

By Kyley Warren
Coach Rogue 25 Handbag in Colorblock
Coach

Coach has no shortage of ultra-luxurious handbags that can be styled for just about every occasion and season. But thanks to the fashion house's latest reintroduction of its cult-favorite Rogue handbag -- courtesy of the brand's creative director, Stuart Vevers, no less -- it's fair to say that the Rogue 25 in Colorblock is the must-have handbag of the fall 2021 season. Here's why:

When the Rogue first debuted in 2016, it was immediately embraced by Coach loyalists and purse enthusiasts alike. Not only did the style mark a new era for Coach, with Vevers at the helm, but it also showcased the ever-present popularity of a classically well-done handbag -- complete with an open layout, top-handle design and effortless display of the business-chic aesthetic.

Fast forward to 2021 -- and the Rogue 25 in Colorblock is undoubtedly the new handbag of the moment. This reimagined take on the OG Rogue design mixes natural pebble leather, glovetanned leather and suede into a boxy-style bag that's fitted with two open compartments and a secure center zip compartment. While the Rogue 25 is smaller than its predecessor, the bag still maintains a "free-spirited" identity that pays homage to the original design and its mission to be a "go-anywhere" accessory.

Rogue 25 in Colorblock
Rogue 25 in Colorblock
Coach
Rogue 25 in Colorblock
The Coach Rogue 25 in Colorblock is a revitalized version of the fashion house's original, cult-favorite Rogue. 
$595 AT COACH

Beyond its practical style, shoppers also love how much outfit versatility the Coach Rogue 25 offers for autumn and beyond. With its brass and Amazon green multi-color complex, the handbag's varying tones provide the flexibility to pair it with so many different fall looks -- like a classic white blouse, straight leg jean and mid-calf boot combo. The Coach handbag can also be seamlessly styled with a flowy dress and bulky fall jacket (see Kate Moss in Coach's global campaign for proof). Or, the "go-anywhere" bag can quite literally go anywhere and elevate any look -- whether that's a sporty gym ensemble, a fancy fit or even the most casual attire.

Coach Rogue 25 in Colorblock Global Campaign with Kate Moss
Coach

Regardless of how you're styling it, the Coach Rogue 25 in Colorblock is definitely this fall's must-have handbag. Plus, if you're looking to update your Coach collection altogether, shop ET Style's other top picks for fall handbags from Coach -- including the TikTok-famous Pillow Tabby Bag. And, for a limited time, save up to 70% off handbags and shoes at the Coach Outlet Sale.

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Coach
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Get the same effect with this mini version of the classic Coach Tabby bag. Carry your essentials to every occasion.
$395 AT COACH
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag With Quilting
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag With Quilting
Coach Outlet
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag With Quilting
Wear this Coach Georgie Saddle Bag as a shoulder or crossbody bag. Made from nappa leather, this Coach bag is very soft and of the highest quality.
$225 (REGULARLY $450)
Lori Shoulder Bag With Snakeskin Detail
Lori Shoulder Bag With Snakeskin Detail
Coach
Lori Shoulder Bag With Snakeskin Detail
Coach's bestselling shoulder bag is especially chic in this brass-wine color hybrid.
$425 AT COACH
Prairie Satchel With Pop Floral Print
Prairie Satchel With Pop Floral Print
Coach Outlet
Prairie Satchel With Pop Floral Print
Between the refined pebble leather feel and the ethereal floral design, this Coach satchel is the perfect handbag for every season.
$151 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $378)
Small Town Bucket Bag
Coach Small Town Bucket Bag
Coach Outlet
Small Town Bucket Bag
The Small Town Bucket Bag has big city style. 
$175 (REGULARLY $350)
Marlie Top Handle Satchel In Signature Canvas With Quilting
Marlie Top Handle Satchel In Signature Canvas With Quilting
Coach Outlet
Marlie Top Handle Satchel In Signature Canvas With Quilting
This vintage-inspired Coach satchel is now discounted at 60% off.
$180 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $450)
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat Kleo Crossbody
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat Kleo Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Coach X Jean Michel Basquiat Kleo Crossbody
This edgy crossbody is a shopper-favorite from the Coach X Basquiat collection.
$175 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $350)
Convertible Mini Backpack
Convertible Mini Backpack
Coach Outlet
Convertible Mini Backpack
This compact mini backpack gives you the timeless essence of a Coach bag in a smaller, hassle-free size.
$164 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $328)
Field Tote 30 In Colorblock With Coach Badge
Field Tote 30 In Colorblock With Coach Badge
Coach
Field Tote 30 In Colorblock With Coach Badge
Who knew a tote could be so elegant?
$495 AT COACH
Ellie File Bag
Ellie File Bag
Coach Outlet
Ellie File Bag
This simple file bag from Coach will add the perfect pop of color to your fall wardrobe.
$140 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $350)
Swinger 20 With Creature Patches
Swinger 20 With Creature Patches
Coach
Swinger 20 With Creature Patches
The creature patches on this cute, Coach purse breathe new life into an otherwise classic style.
$295 AT COACH

