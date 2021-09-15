This Cult-Favorite Coach Purse Is THE Handbag We Need for Fall

Coach has no shortage of ultra-luxurious handbags that can be styled for just about every occasion and season. But thanks to the fashion house's latest reintroduction of its cult-favorite Rogue handbag -- courtesy of the brand's creative director, Stuart Vevers, no less -- it's fair to say that the Rogue 25 in Colorblock is the must-have handbag of the fall 2021 season. Here's why:

When the Rogue first debuted in 2016, it was immediately embraced by Coach loyalists and purse enthusiasts alike. Not only did the style mark a new era for Coach, with Vevers at the helm, but it also showcased the ever-present popularity of a classically well-done handbag -- complete with an open layout, top-handle design and effortless display of the business-chic aesthetic.

Fast forward to 2021 -- and the Rogue 25 in Colorblock is undoubtedly the new handbag of the moment. This reimagined take on the OG Rogue design mixes natural pebble leather, glovetanned leather and suede into a boxy-style bag that's fitted with two open compartments and a secure center zip compartment. While the Rogue 25 is smaller than its predecessor, the bag still maintains a "free-spirited" identity that pays homage to the original design and its mission to be a "go-anywhere" accessory.

Beyond its practical style, shoppers also love how much outfit versatility the Coach Rogue 25 offers for autumn and beyond. With its brass and Amazon green multi-color complex, the handbag's varying tones provide the flexibility to pair it with so many different fall looks -- like a classic white blouse, straight leg jean and mid-calf boot combo. The Coach handbag can also be seamlessly styled with a flowy dress and bulky fall jacket (see Kate Moss in Coach's global campaign for proof). Or, the "go-anywhere" bag can quite literally go anywhere and elevate any look -- whether that's a sporty gym ensemble, a fancy fit or even the most casual attire.

Coach

Regardless of how you're styling it, the Coach Rogue 25 in Colorblock is definitely this fall's must-have handbag. Plus, if you're looking to update your Coach collection altogether, shop ET Style's other top picks for fall handbags from Coach -- including the TikTok-famous Pillow Tabby Bag. And, for a limited time, save up to 70% off handbags and shoes at the Coach Outlet Sale.

