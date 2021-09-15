Shopping

Coach Outlet Sale: Save Up to 70% off Bags, Apparel, Shoes and More

By ETonline Staff
Coach Outlet Memorial Day
Coach Outlet

If you're a fashion fans of Coach, you don't want to miss out on the huge deals right now at Coach Outlet's online sale! The online factory store is offering major markdowns across categories, including bags, wallets, shoes, clothing and more. Right now, you can save up to 70% off dresses, jackets, tees, sweatshirts and more. Plus, you can choose from 100+ items for under $100 and get free shipping on orders over $50. 

Coach is famous for its stylish handbags and there are a ton of options available for amazing prices that won't break the bank with new styles constantly being added. In other words, there's no reason you shouldn't check out the brand's outlet site.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new bag for fall or grab one for a friend, find deals on Coach's iconic leather crossbody bags, totes, satchels, shoulder bags, clutches, wallets and backpacks in a variety of styles and colors. Upgrade your Coach Outlet shopping experience and become a Coach Insider for free to receive free standard shipping on all orders and early access on new sale events. You can also get $10 off your next purchase of $100 or more when you sign up for texts from Coach Outlet. 

See all deals at the Coach Outlet online sale and shop ET Style's top picks ahead.

Small Town Bucket Bag
Coach Small Town Bucket Bag
Coach Outlet
Small Town Bucket Bag
The Small Town Bucket Bag has big city style. 
$26 (REGULARLY $35)
Long Faux Shearling Mix Hoodie
Coach Long Faux Shearling Mix Hoodie
Coach Outlet
Long Faux Shearling Mix Hoodie
This Long Faux Shearling Mix Hoodie is not going to stay in stock long (especially at this price!)
$299 (REGULARLY $998)
Tatum Carryall 40
Coach Tatum Carryall 40
Coach Outlet
Tatum Carryall 40
This bag lives up to its name -- it really does carry all with three inner compartments (and a fabric lining). As a bonus, it has four protective feet so you can set it down anywhere without damaging the leather. It comes in six colors. 
$169 (REGULARLY $498)
Coach Trench
Coach Trench
Coach Outlet
Coach Trench
Get a great deal on a classic Coach trench coat. 
$165 (REGULARLY $550)
Marlon Hobo
Coach Marlon Hobo
Coach Outlet
Marlon Hobo
We love everything about the Marlon Hobo, especially the 70% discount. 
$143 (REGULARLY $478)
Signature Scarf
Coach Signature Scarf
Coach Outlet
Signature Scarf
Shop now to get Coach's Signature Scarf before you need it (and at a huge discount!).
$53 (REGULARLY $178)
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
Coach
Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas With Rivets
This saddle bag features Coach's logo, studs and statement buckle. 
$159 (REGULARLY $398)
Prairie Satchel
Coach Prairie Satchel
Coach Outlet
Prairie Satchel
The Coach Prairie Satchel is pretty close to perfect. The purple colorway is sold out, but there are six other shades to choose from at 67% off the regular price. 
$109 (REGULARLY $328)
Oversized Metal Soft Square Sunglasses
Oversized Metal Soft Square Sunglasses
Coach Outlet
Oversized Metal Soft Square Sunglasses
It's easy to picture yourself in these shades when they're at a 50% discount. 
$99 (REGULARLY $198)
Ellie File Bag
Coach Ellie File Bag
Coach Outlet
Ellie File Bag
The adorable Ellie file Bag comes with an adjustable strap so it can be worn as a crossbody bag. This silhouette also comes in five colors. 
$140 (REGULARLY $350)
Printed Blouse
Coach Printed Blouse
Coach Outlet
Printed Blouse
Get used to seeing plaid this fall -- it's back in a big way. This elegant silk blouse features romantic ruffles and puffed sleeves. Shop now to get it for 75% off the original price. 
$119 (REGULARLY $395)
Pennie Backpack
Coach Pennie Backpack
Coach Outlet
Pennie Backpack
If you haven't gotten your backpack for school yet, this leather knapsack comes in three colors and is 63% off the original price. 
$159 (REGULARLY $428)
Petra Bootie
Coach Petra Bootie
Coach Outlet
Petra Bootie
It's time for fall's favorite shoe: the bootie. This one comes embellished with the signature Coach "C" on the heel. Shop now to get them for $300 off the original price. 
$98 (REGULARLY $398)
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas
Expect loads of compliments on this bag. It has an outside zip pocket with handles and a detachable strap with 23" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear.
$131 (REGULARLY $328)

