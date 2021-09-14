The Best Loungewear for Fall -- Sweatpants, Joggers, Hoodies and More
Official fall weather is around the corner (pumpkin spice is back!), which means the cold weather is an excuse for cozying up on the couch in comfortable clothes. Plus, if you're continuing to work from home, you'll need a new pair of sweatpants or two.
To help you find new additions for your loungewear collection, ET Style has scoured through our favorite sites and retailers to find stylish pieces to wear at home. Not only are they cute, these styles are soft, casual and most importantly comfortable.
So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new women's loungewear you won't want to take off. Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, sweaters, sweatshirts, hoodies, leggings, shorts, pajamas and more from Lululemon, ThirdLove, Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, Free People, Amazon and so many more.
For more items to get you in the mood for fall, check out cozy scented candles, jackets and boots under $50. Ahead, shop our selects of the best loungewear pieces that are both chic and cozy.
