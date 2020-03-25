How to Watch Netflix Live With Your Friends While Social Distancing

Don't let coronavirus keep you from -- safely -- enjoying a good watch party with your friends!

As the COVID-19 pandemic has made widespread social distancing necessary, people are finding new ways to socialize while confined to their homes. One way to Netflix and chill with your friends and family while separated is to turn the streaming service into a virtual chatroom with the Netflix Party browser extension. It's easy to use, you just download the extension in Google Chrome (the only browser it's available for at this time), install it, and when you log into Netflix, and when you pick something to watch, click on the "NP" icon in your toolbar.

From there, you'll get a link to share with your friends and a chat stream will pop up on the side of your video. Voila! To join an existing watch party, just click on the link your friend provides, and then click on the "NP" icon once you're in Netflix.

If it sounds complicated, don't worry, it's not. The website will guide you through every step of the process.

Of course, this is just one service people are using to stay connected while viewing TV and movies on their streaming platforms. Scener is another option that lets you watch Netflix with up to 10 people. Metastream is in beta, but lets you watch on multiple services, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and Twitch, and works in Firefox as well as Chrome.

Finally, TwoSeven is an extension available on Firefox and Chrome that adds video chatting into the mix, and can be used to watch videos together on Amazon Prime, YouTube, HBO Now and Vimeo, as well as Netflix. For an additional subscription fee, Hulu and Disney+ are all available. Due to coronavirus, however, TwoSeven is offering all of its paid features for a lowered rate of $3 a month (it normally ranges from $5 to $20).

Hopefully, this helps you be a little less isolated during your self-isolation! Be sure to also check out our guide for what to stream while you stay in, as well as the new movies and TV shows coming out on Netflix in April. Additionally, here's our complete list of essentials you need for social distancing, as well as tips for activities you can do at home.

Meanwhile, one docuseries that no one can stop talking about right now is Tiger King on Netflix. Check out the video below for how celebs are reacting to the wild series.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

