How to Watch 'No Time to Die' Online
‘No Time to Die’ Cast Gears Up for Release of Daniel Craig’s Las…
Billie Eilish Broke Protocol While Meeting Royals
‘Dune’ Cast Calls New Film ‘Star Wars for Adults’ (Exclusive)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Candid Confessions About Th…
'Batwoman': Ryan Finds Out About Her Birth Mom in Season 3 Premi…
JoJo Siwa Reacts to Her TikTok Mishap (Exclusive)
Kathy Hilton Teases Emotional ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Full of Tears (Exc…
‘Succession’ Season 3: Nicholas Braun Says Greg Makes a Lot of ‘…
Why JAY-Z Wanted to Bring an All-Black Western to the Screen (Ex…
‘Young and the Restless’: Inside Amelia and Richard’s Wedding Ep…
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Laugh at Teenage Throwbacks of Themse…
Here's Your First Look at Lifetime's 'The Fight That Never Ends'…
Malin Akerman Reflects on ‘Heartbreak Kid’ 15 Years Later (Exclu…
Kate Beckinsale on New Crime-Comedy ‘Guilty Party’ and Her Daugh…
Zonnique Keeps it Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (E…
Stacey Dash Details Her Addiction and Past Traumas
Ant Anstead Opens Up About Traveling With Girlfriend Renée Zellw…
Angelina Jolie and 'Eternals' Co-Stars' Backing Out of Appearanc…
‘The Addams Family’: Watch Christina Ricci and Raul Julia in Rar…
Daniel Craig graced the silver screen as 007 for the final time in No Time to Die. The film, which was released after over a year of delays due to the coronavirus, sees the return of Ben Whishaw's Q, Naomie Harris' Eve Moneypenny and Ralph Fiennes' M, alongside exciting new cast members including Lashana Lynch as a new double-0, Ana de Armas as a Bond-girl candidate and Rami Malek as the villain.
No Time to Die picks up after James Bond has recused himself from his work, and is attempting to live a quiet life in Jamaica. When an old CIA friend comes looking for Bond's help, however, he is forced out of his short-lived retirement to hunt down a mysterious villain harboring potentially catastrophic new technology.
The 25th 007 film is still in theaters, but you can already stream the movie at home by renting it on Amazon Prime Video or Vudu for $20.
Craig recently reflected on his 15-year experience as James Bond in a conversation with ET’s Rachel Smith, sharing that the memory of when he was announced as the next Bond feels “like it was yesterday.”
"I am very proud of what we have done. I am so lucky to have had this opportunity the last 16 years. What happens in the future, it just feels like it is going to take 15 years to unpack all of this, to figure out what just happened," he said. "We have a beautiful, beautiful bunch of people, actors and some of the best crew in the world… That is all I ever wanted out of this."
Sounds like the fourth and final 007 film starring Daniel Craig as James Bond is one you won’t want to miss! Here is everything you need to know about how to watch No Time to Die.
When does No Time to Die come out? As of Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, No Time to Die is playing in theaters.
Where to watch No Time to Die: You can catch this can’t-miss spy-thriller the old fashioned way, in theaters. Grab your tickets now!
Where can I stream No Time to Die? The cinematic experience of the fifth and final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig is now available to rent online on Amazon Prime Video or Vudu.
Looking to catch up on the Bond films? Currently Casino Royale and Spectre are available to stream on Hulu with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.
Skyfall is available to watch on Paramount+.
Watch Now
ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.
RELATED CONTENT:
What's New on Disney Plus This Month: LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales
How to Watch ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’
How to Watch ‘The Morning Show’
What's New on Amazon Prime Video This Month
How to Watch ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’
What's New on Peacock in September: How to Watch 'Days of Our Lives'
How to Watch the 'Harry Potter' Films
How to Watch ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ and Catch up on ‘The Sopranos