Daniel Craig will grace the silver screen as 007 for the final time in No Time to Die this coming weekend. The film, which is being released after over a year of delays due to the coronavirus, sees the return of Ben Whishaw's Q, Naomie Harris' Eve Moneypenny and Ralph Fiennes' M, alongside exciting new cast members including Lashana Lynch as a new double-0, Ana de Armas as a Bond-girl candidate and Rami Malek as the villain.

No Time to Die picks up after James Bond has recused himself from his work, and is attempting to live a quiet life in Jamaica. When an old CIA friend comes looking for Bond's help, however, he is forced out of his short-lived retirement to hunt down a mysterious villain harboring potentially catastrophic new technology. The 25th 007 film will only be available to watch the old-school way, exclusively in theaters, starting this weekend.

Craig recently reflected on his 15-year experience as James Bond in a conversation with ET’s Rachel Smith, sharing that the memory of when he was announced as the next Bond feels “like it was yesterday.”

"I am very proud of what we have done. I am so lucky to have had this opportunity the last 16 years. What happens in the future, it just feels like it is going to take 15 years to unpack all of this, to figure out what just happened," he said. "We have a beautiful, beautiful bunch of people, actors and some of the best crew in the world… That is all I ever wanted out of this."

Sounds like the fourth and final 007 film starring Daniel Craig as James Bond is one you won’t want to miss! Here is everything you need to know about how to watch No Time to Die.

When does No Time to Die come out? As of Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, No Time to Die is playing in theaters.

Where to watch No Time to Die: You can only catch this can’t-miss spy-thriller the old fashioned way, in theaters. Grab your tickets now!

Where can I stream No Time to Die? The cinematic experience of the fifth and final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig is not yet set to stream on any specific platform. This means any streaming service, from HBO Max to Hulu to Amazon Prime Video may have No Time to Die available soon after its release in theaters.

Looking to catch up on the Bond films? Currently Casino Royale and Spectre are available to stream on Hulu with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Skyfall is available to watch on Paramount+.

