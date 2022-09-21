How to Watch Olivia Wilde's Thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Don’t worry, darling, because one of this month's most talked-about films is finally here. Following a tumultuous world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 5, Don’t Worry Darling makes its theatrical debut on Friday, September 23.

Olivia Wilde's sophomore feature directorial has been largely overshadowed in recent weeks by off-screen allegations and rumors, but the behind-the-scenes drama has only made the film that much more intriguing. The Don't Worry Darling IMAX fan experience at 100 locations on Monday sold out within 24 hours after going on sale. Now, Friday's premiere of the star-studded flick is expected to lead domestic box office charts.

Get Tickets

On screen, Don’t Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a supposedly happy young couple living in Victory, California, a 1950s town created and paid for by the mysterious company where Styles' character works. When suspicion surrounding the company's big project leads to an investigation of the town, the couple's picture-perfect life is called into question.

Wilde also stars in Don't Worry Darling alongside Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Kiki Layne and Kate Berlant. Keep reading to find out how to watch the long-awaited psychological thriller film.

When does Don’t Worry Darling come out?

The film’s official release date is September 23, 2022, but advance screenings have already started, and many theaters are showing the film starting on Thursday, September 22.

Where to watch Don’t Worry Darling

Currently, Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film as a director is only available to see in theaters.

Find Tickets

Is Don’t Worry Darling Streaming Online?

Since Don’t Worry Darling is a Warner Bros. film, it will eventually be available to stream on HBO Max. The streaming release date for Don't Worry Darling has not been announced yet, but will likely be 45 days following its theatrical release date. We will let you know how to stream Don't Worry Darling as soon as that information is announced.

