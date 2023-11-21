How to Watch 'Oppenheimer' Online — Now Streaming

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer solidified its spot as one of the biggest movies of the year. For those who have yet to see the film about the brilliant scientist who created the atomic bomb and later struggles with its moral implications, Oppenheimer is now available to stream at home.

After surpassing $900 million at the box office this summer, reaching an IMAX release box office record, and gaining Oscar prediction mentions, Oppenheimer can now be purchased online for digital streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Starring Cillian Murphy as the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer, the star-studded film is based on the biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The movie also stars Robert Downey Jr. as the United States Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie and others.

Ahead, read more to learn how to watch Oppenheimer online.

Where to Stream Oppenheimer Online

Oppenheimer is available to buy digitally in 4K Ultra HD for $20 on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on Apple TV

How to Watch More Christopher Nolan Movies

It's no secret that Christopher Nolan is one of the most accomplished directors of our time. Delivering hit after hit, Nolan's films are thought-provoking and powerful. After you've streamed Oppenheimer, if you're itching to see more of Nolan's films, we've rounded up most of the famed director's work and found where you can stream them from the comfort of your home.

Dunkirk

Viewers drawn to Oppenheimer due to its historical plotline will want to check out Dunkirk. Depicting the heart-wrenching evacuation of Dunkirk via land, air and sea during World War II, Dunkirk also stars Cillian Murphey, as well as Harry Styles and Tom Hardy.

Dunkirk Warner Bros. Entertainment Dunkirk You have options when choosing to watch Dunkirk, as it's available on both Netflix and Max. Plans starting at $7/month Watch on Netflix

Momento

Momento — one of Nolan's first films —stars Guy Pearce as Leonard, a man who can no longer form new memories. His last memory is the murder of his wife (Carrie-Anne Moss) and he is on a quest to find the person responsible.

Tenet

Nolan spent over five years writing the script for Tenet, a sci-fi thriller about an unnamed CIA agent played by John David Washington. Enlisted to stop the next world war, the agent learns how to bend time and fight in a new way.

Tenet Warner Bros. Tenet Tenet is available to rent or purchase on both Amazon and Apple TV. $4/rent Watch on Prime Video

Interstellar

Co-written and directed by Nolan, the award-winning Interstellar depicts a grim future for our world. When the Earth becomes uninhabitable and there is no more food, a father (Matthew McConaughey) must leave his family to find a new planet for humankind. This all-star cast (Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow, Timothée Chalamet and Michael Caine) delivers incredible performances.

The Prestige

In the early 1890s, two London magicians, played by Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman, are in a battle of wits. The pair goes to unthinkable lengths to one-up another, to the point where they sacrifice everything they hold dear. Other cast members include Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson, David Bowie and Piper Perabo.

The Dark Knight Trilogy

For many, Nolan's best-known works are the Batman films starring Christian Bale: Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. Beginning with how DC's Bruce Wayne becomes Batman and ending with a final battle to save Gotham City from the Joker (Heath Ledger), these flicks are worthy of a weekend movie marathon.

Inception

The incredibly talented Leonardo DiCaprio stars with the equally talented Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Elliot Page in Nolan's thriller Inception. In the award-winning film, a thief takes dream-sharing technology to steal secrets and plant ideas in people's dreams.

Inception Warner Bros. Inception Previously, Inception was available to stream on Netflix and Max, but as of now your only option to watch the film are to rent or purchase it from Prime Video or Apple TV+. $4/rent Watch on Prime Video $4/rent Watch on Apple TV+

Insomnia

After a local teen is beaten to death, two detectives played by Al Pacino and Hilary Swank are on a quest to find who is responsible. However, when Pacino's character is plagued by delusions from his insomnia and is secretly contacted by the killer (Robin Williams), things quickly fall apart. One of Williams' rare, more serious roles, this 2002 Nolan film is worthy of a watch.

Insomnia Alcon Entertainment Insomnia Currently, Insomnia isn't streaming on any services, but you can rent it from Amazon or Apple TV. $3/rent Watch on Prime Video

Following

Last, but not least, is Nolan's directorial debut, Following. Released in 1998, Following, tells the story of a neo-noir writer whose life is changed when a thief takes him under his wing. While this movie isn't well known, it really gives insight into Nolan's early work.

RELATED CONTENT: