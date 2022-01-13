See Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in "the greatest love story ever sold" -- aka Hulu’s hotly anticipated new series, Pam & Tommy. The miniseries recounts the total real-life rollercoaster that Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee experienced after their sex tape was leaked.

The plot of Pam & Tommy will play out across eight episodes, from the events leading up to the sex tape being leaked, to the chaotic, media-frenzied aftermath. The series will drop its first three episodes on Feb. 2, with new episodes streaming weekly on Hulu following the premiere.

Sign Up

James and Stan practically steal the show as the iconic ‘90s couple, but this series is also jam-packed with familiar faces sporting vintage makeovers. Seth Rogen is stepping into the role of Rand Gauthier alongside his executive producer credit, while Nick Offerman plays his partner in crime. Andrew Dice Clay, Mozhan Marnò, Spencer Granese, Taylor Schilling and Pepi Sonuga also star in the new Hulu miniseries.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Pam & Tommy:

Kelsey McNeal/Hulu

When does Pam & Tommy come out?

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, Feb. 2. New episodes will drop weekly following the show’s debut.

Where to watch Pam & Tommy:

This eight-episode miniseries will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu.

Sign Up

Hulu subscribers can enjoy access to Pam & Tommy alongside other Hulu miniseries such as The Act, Little Fires Everywhere, I Am the Night and more. Subscriptions for Hulu start as low as $7 monthly for an ad-supported plan, but new customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial first and enjoy access to Hulu’s entire library.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch Eternals

How to Watch the Janet Jackson Documentary 'Janet'

How to Watch ‘The Morning Show’

How to Watch Super Bowl 2022: Date, Streaming, Halftime Show and More

How to Watch 'The Matrix Resurrections' -- Now Streaming