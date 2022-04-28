How to Watch 'Shining Girls' Starring Elisabeth Moss and Jamie Bell

True crime and thriller junkies looking to satiate their need for highly suspenseful, heart-pounding murder-solving stories are about to get another shot of adrenaline. Fans of Mindhunter, Killing Eve, The Staircase (and about 1,000 more popular dramas) should hold onto their seats for another thrilling ride coming to Apple TV+ this week.

Shining Girls, based on the best-selling book of the same title, is an eight-episode drama series that stars Emmy-winning Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale, Mad Men) as a Chicago reporter, who after being brutally assaulted, realizes that her attacker is responsible for a handful of cold-case murders. Her pursuit to uncover her assailant takes audiences on a wild, reality-blurring ride you won't want to miss.

The Apple TV+ series is rounded out with a star-studded cast, featuring Jamie Bell, Philippa Soo and Amy Brenneman.

You can tune into the chilling series this Friday, April 29, to watch the first three episodes, which the multi-talented Moss not only stars in, but also executive produces. Keep scrolling to find out how, where and when you can watch the new streaming series, Shining Girls.

Apple TV+

Where can I stream Shining Girls? The eight-episode series is only available on Apple TV+.

When can I stream Shining Girls? The first three episodes will premiere this Friday, April 29, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly.

How can I watch Shining Girls? Right now you can subscribe to Apple TV+ for only $5 per month.

