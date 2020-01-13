A new class of Oscar winners will soon be anointed.

But first: The nominations, which the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce on Monday. This year's breakneck awards season is short on sure things -- Renée Zellweger and Brad Pitt will be nominees, but who else? And will any dark horse contenders sneak into Best Picture? -- and now, it's time to find out who made the cut.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch, who's presenting, our final predictions and more.

What Time Does It Start? Nominations will be announced bright and early on Monday, Jan. 13, starting at 5:18 a.m. PT / 8:18 a.m. ET.

Where to Watch: The nominations ceremony will be streamed live on Oscar.com and Oscars.org, as well as on the Academy's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube (embedded below). You can also watch the ceremony right here on ET Live -- and keep it locked on ETonline.com, where we'll be posting the full list of nominees as soon as they're announced.

Who Is Presenting? The Academy tapped John Cho and Issa Rae to announce this year's nominees, taking over for last year's celebrity presenters, Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The announcement will be split into two parts, the first beginning at 5:18 a.m. PT (including Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing) with the rest to follow at 5:30 a.m. (Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Song, Best Picture, Production Design, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay).

Who Will Be Nominated? Brush up on our awards season scorecards and latest predictions for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

What to Watch Out For: Will the Oscars buck this awards season's disappointing trend toward all-male directing and #SoWhite acting nominees? Could Joker top The Dark Knight as the most-nominated superhero movie of all time? And will Beyoncé finally become Academy Award nominee Beyoncé? (Other potential first-time nominees include Adam Sandler, Awkwafina, Jennifer Lopez and Barack and Michelle Obama.)

This year's winners will be announced during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

