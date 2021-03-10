Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas To Announce the 93rd Oscars Nominations

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will be announcing the 93rd Oscars Nominations on March 15. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that the couple will be announcing the nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories in a global livestream at 5:19 a.m. PT.

The livestream will be presented on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's digital platforms.

Priyanka shared the exciting news on Instagram following the "tell me without telling me trend" that's gone viral on TikTok. Nick jokingly told his wife that she already told everyone, before the pair giddily revealed that they'll be announcing the nominations for the 93rd annual awards show.

"Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? 😂 Just kidding, love you @nickjonas!," Priyanka joked. "We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars."

Here is a full list of the nominations the couple are set to announce Monday. They are not listed in order of presentation and are subject to change.

5:19 a.m. PT

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

5:31 a.m. PT

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Visual Effects

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

