Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, inspired his new music, or at least her absence did. The 28-year-old singer and actor appeared on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he opened up about his upcoming album, Spaceman, and how the past year of quarantine amid the pandemic influenced his music.

"I sort of started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany finishing up this little movie called The Matrix," The Voice coach quipped. "And I was like, you know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person. And I just dug in writing... within a couple days I was like oh, this is a solo album and a few days later I was like, this is a kind of themed album."

The theme of Nick's new music revolved around the isolation many people have felt within the last year.

"Giving this idea that we've all had this year now... but this year of being disconnected from reality, disconnected from the world, feeling like we're on our own planet and obviously missing her at that time as well," he said of Priyanka. "And reconnecting with her and then the main theme from this album, more than anything, is just about hopefulness for the future and seeing a brighter day ahead."

Nick previously called his new music "love letters" to his wife, saying in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, "She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

Despite their work-related separation, Nick previously told ET that his favorite part of quarantine was getting to spend so much time with his wife.

"The biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn't have had had this all happened as busy as our schedules have been the last couple of years," he shared in November.

