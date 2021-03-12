The Academy Awards are happening late this year, but the 2021 Oscar nominations will be as early as ever. The Academy will be revealing the nominees for the 2021 Oscars on Monday, March 15, courtesy of power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Nomadland and director Chloé Zhao are now firmly frontrunners in the awards circuit, while several other films, including Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- featuring the late Chadwick Boseman -- could be in contention.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch, who's presenting and more.

What time are the 2021 Oscar nominations? Nominations will be announced bright and early on Monday, March 15, starting at 5:19 a.m. PT / 8:19 a.m. ET. About half the categories will be announced at that time, followed by a short break, at which time the rest of the nominees will be announced at 5:31 a.m. PT/ 8:31 a.m. ET.

How to watch the 2021 Oscar nominations: The nominations ceremony will be streamed live on Oscar.com and Oscars.org, as well as on the Academy's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube (embedded below), as well as right here on ET Live, where we will also re-air the stream throughout the day. And keep it locked on ETonline.com, where we'll be posting the full list of nominees as soon as they're announced.

Following the nominations ceremony, tune into ET Live for a complete breakdown of the Oscar nominees, snubs, surprises and more.

Who is presenting the nominations? Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are teaming up for the Oscar nominations as they do in life, and announcing all the categories together.

What films are eligible for the 2021 Oscars? As the ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19, the Academy changed up the eligibility window and guidelines this year. The cutoff for a film's release was extended to Feb. 28, 2021 (typically, it's Dec. 31), and films without a proper theatrical release, when one was not possible, that premiered via streaming or at drive-ins, are also eligible. Here is more on the 2021 Oscar eligibility rules.

The 2021 Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas To Announce the 93rd Oscars Nominations

Breaking Down Which Films Are Eligible for the 2021 Oscars

Everything You Need to Know About the Oscars, GRAMMYs and More

Related Gallery