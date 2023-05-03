Celebrating the biggest moments in television and movies for the year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are happening this Sunday, May 7.

With a more laid-back vibe than your traditional award shows like the Golden Globes or the Academy Awards, The MTV Movie & TV Awards is a night of fun, laughter and good times featuring your favorite celebrities and iconic golden popcorn trophies. You'll definitely want to tune in to see who makes a statement on the red carpet and who is awarded the best of the best.

With so many standout performers in TV and movies scheduled to attend, you won't want to miss a thing. If you don't have cable to watch the awards show on MTV, we have good news: You can stream the show live on Paramount+.

Actress and hostess with the mostess Drew Barrymore has signed on to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards this year, which feels so right. "I am so thrilled, I wonder if I oddly manifested this," Barrymore told ET's Rachel Smith about her excitement for hosting the revolutionary awards show.

Barrymore also hinted about what viewers can expect when watching the MTV Movie & TV Awards this year, "I can tell you this, I definitely will be playing different characters [from] the films that I've been in and I will definitely be inserted into other films and we will create a lot of really fun set pieces and scenarios."

Does this mean there will be a reprise of Barrymore's M3GAN impersonation? We sure hope so.

When are the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. for both Eastern and Pacific time zones.

Where to stream the MTV Movie & TV Awards this year:

If you have cable, you can watch the show live on MTV. The show will also stream live via Paramount+.

Who will be presenting at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

Some of your favorite stars from the big and small screens are presenting awards this year. Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules will make an appearance. The Little Mermaid live-action remake stars Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King are set to present together. Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis and Busta Rhymes are slated to appear as well. You can also expect stars from Yellowjackets, Joy Ride, Daisy Jones & The Six and The Summer I Turned Pretty to step on stage during the awards show.

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominee list:

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler: Elvis

Florence Pugh: Don't Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer: Nope

Michael B. Jordan: Creed III

Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus

Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink: Stranger Things

Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna: Andor

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us

Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles: Don't Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things

M3GAN: M3GAN

The Bear: Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us

Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks

Riley Keough and Sam Slafin: Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O'Brien: Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding

Keke Palmer: Nope

Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny: Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Emma D'Arcy: House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt vs. Bad Bunny: Bullet Train

Courteney Cox vs. Ghostface: Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower vs. Millie Bobby Brown: Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves vs. Everyone: John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5: Andor

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear

Justin Long: Barbarian

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon: Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato: "Still Alive" (Scream VI)

Doja Cat: "Vegas" (Elvis)

Lady Gaga: "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic: "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna: "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift: "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden: Ink Master

Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer

RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadaginino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent: Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie

