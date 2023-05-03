How to Watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Where to Stream, Who Is Hosting, Nominees and More
Celebrating the biggest moments in television and movies for the year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards are happening this Sunday, May 7.
With a more laid-back vibe than your traditional award shows like the Golden Globes or the Academy Awards, The MTV Movie & TV Awards is a night of fun, laughter and good times featuring your favorite celebrities and iconic golden popcorn trophies. You'll definitely want to tune in to see who makes a statement on the red carpet and who is awarded the best of the best.
With so many standout performers in TV and movies scheduled to attend, you won't want to miss a thing. If you don't have cable to watch the awards show on MTV, we have good news: You can stream the show live on Paramount+.
ET, Showtime and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.
Actress and hostess with the mostess Drew Barrymore has signed on to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards this year, which feels so right. "I am so thrilled, I wonder if I oddly manifested this," Barrymore told ET's Rachel Smith about her excitement for hosting the revolutionary awards show.
Barrymore also hinted about what viewers can expect when watching the MTV Movie & TV Awards this year, "I can tell you this, I definitely will be playing different characters [from] the films that I've been in and I will definitely be inserted into other films and we will create a lot of really fun set pieces and scenarios."
Does this mean there will be a reprise of Barrymore's M3GAN impersonation? We sure hope so.
When are the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards?
The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. for both Eastern and Pacific time zones.
Where to stream the MTV Movie & TV Awards this year:
If you have cable, you can watch the show live on MTV. The show will also stream live via Paramount+.
Who will be presenting at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards?
Some of your favorite stars from the big and small screens are presenting awards this year. Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules will make an appearance. The Little Mermaid live-action remake stars Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King are set to present together. Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis and Busta Rhymes are slated to appear as well. You can also expect stars from Yellowjackets, Joy Ride, Daisy Jones & The Six and The Summer I Turned Pretty to step on stage during the awards show.
2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominee list:
Best Movie
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Show
Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
Best Performance in a Movie
Austin Butler: Elvis
Florence Pugh: Don't Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer: Nope
Michael B. Jordan: Creed III
Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance in a Show
Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus
Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink: Stranger Things
Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building
Best Hero
Diego Luna: Andor
Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us
Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Villain
Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles: Don't Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things
M3GAN: M3GAN
The Bear: Cocaine Bear
Best Kiss
Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us
Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman
Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks
Riley Keough and Sam Slafin: Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building
Best Comedic Performance
Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O'Brien: Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding
Keke Palmer: Nope
Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
Breakthrough Performance
Bad Bunny: Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
Emma D'Arcy: House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Fight
Brad Pitt vs. Bad Bunny: Bullet Train
Courteney Cox vs. Ghostface: Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower vs. Millie Bobby Brown: Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves vs. Everyone: John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5: Andor
Most Frightened Performance
Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear
Justin Long: Barbarian
Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon: Smile
Best Duo
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus
Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best Song
Demi Lovato: "Still Alive" (Scream VI)
Doja Cat: "Vegas" (Elvis)
Lady Gaga: "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic: "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna: "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift: "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Best Docu-Reality Series
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules
Best Competition Series
All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
Best Host
Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden: Ink Master
Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer
RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
Best Reality On-Screen Team
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadaginino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul's Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent: Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Music Documentary
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie
