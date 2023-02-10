All due respect to Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs, and the Eagles, but there’s another big game that should be on your radar this weekend: Puppy Bowl XIX.

The 2023 Puppy Bowl, which will have the largest number of adoptable dogs in the game’s history — including 11 special needs puppies and the first-ever canine contestant from Dominica, West Indies — is set to air on Sunday, February 12. So let the fur-ocious festivities begin!

This year's Puppy Bowl will be easier than ever before to watch because it will simultaneously air on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, and TBS, as well as stream on discovery+ and HBO Max.

Watch on HBO Max

Watch on discovery+

This heartwarming annual “competition” is held every Super Bowl Sunday with the goal of raising awareness about the importance of animal adoption. The 2023 Puppy Bowl will feature 122 dogs selected from 67 shelters who will play for either Team Ruff or Team Fluff. Puppy Bowl points are earned by any player dragging any toy into any end zone — basically, everyone’s a winner!

Puppy Bowl XIX will feature some notable — and adorable — puppy players, including a two-legged terrier named Joey and a Seattle Seahawks-trained contestant called Cooper. The event will also feature a feline-focused halftime show where the canine contestants will be swapped out for feisty kittens. If you’re excited to tune in to all this cuteness, keep reading to find out how to watch the Puppy Bowl in 2023.

When is the Puppy Bowl 2023?

This paw-some event begins with a Puppy Bowl pregame show that will “​​give audiences the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft.” The Puppy Bowl preview will likely highlight some of the notable animal athletes.

The Puppy Bowl pregame begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12. The big-hearted game officially kicks off at 2 p.m. ET. Puppies will play from 2-5 p.m.

How to watch the Puppy Bowl this year

The 19th annual Puppy Bowl will see Team Ruff and Team Fluff tip-off to potentially the biggest audience in the history of the game. This year’s Puppy Bowl will be available to watch on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and TBS. No cable? No problem! You can also stream this year’s Puppy Bowl with HBO Max or Discovery+.

Watch Discovery Channel with Sling TV Animal Planet Watch Discovery Channel with Sling TV You can stream Discover Channel through Sling TV, so if you're interested in a subscription that will grant you access to both Puppy Bowl XIX and Super Bowl LVII, Sling may be right for you.

Who is hosting the 2023 Puppy Bowl?

Dan Schachner returns this year as the Puppy Bowl referee. Sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks are also returning to provide play-by-play commentary.

Is there a halftime show at Puppy Bowl XIX?

Every Super Bowl needs a halftime show! The Puppy Bowl’s Kitty Halftime Show returns this year, so cat lovers, don’t worry, there’s something for everyone at Puppy Bowl XIX.



