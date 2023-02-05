We are one week away from the most exciting game of the NFL season. Super Bowl LVII is happening Sunday, February 12, so it's time to have a streaming plan to watch the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles matchup live.

With all of the excitement, fanfare and food to prepare, it can be easy to lose sight of the most important question surrounding Super Bowl Sunday: How to watch the big game? If you won't be in the stadium, you'll want to be front and center in front of your TV when the Chiefs take on the Eagles. Here's everything we know about Super Bowl LVII.

When and where is Super Bowl LVII?

Super Bowl LVII will take place in Glendale, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MST, 6:30 p.m. EST.

How can you watch Super Bowl LVII without cable?

Cable subscribers can watch this year's Super Bowl on FOX. For those without cable, there are a few live streaming services that allow you to watch the big game live, including Sling TV, Hulu+, and fuboTV. Sling TV is currently the most affordable way to watch the Super Bowl with 50% off your first month's subscription. With Sling TV plans offering up to four concurrent streams, your family and friends can watch the big game from the comfort of multiple rooms.

Sling TV Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Sling TV Since the Super Bowl will be streamed on Fox, new users will want to subscribe to either Sling Blue — which, in select markets, includes Fox — or Sling Orange & Blue, if you want to enjoy even more sports channels like ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Sling is now offering new users 50% off their first month of any package, including the "Orange & Blue" tier. $55 $27.50 SLING ORANGE & BLUE Sign Up $40 $20 SLING BLUE Sign Up

Hulu + Live TV Getty Images Hulu + Live TV Not only will you be able to watch the Super Bowl with this subscription, but a $70 monthly subscription to Hulu+ Live TV also offers access to all the platforms airing and streaming 2023 NFL games — except Amazon Prime Video, which must be purchased separately. $70/MONTH Sign Up

FuboTV Getty Images FuboTV FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season, and that of course includes the 2023 Super Bowl. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. $70/MONTH TRY FREE FOR 7 DAYS Sign Up

Which teams are playing in the Super Bowl?

After a hard-fought win in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl for the first time since winning in the 2019 season. The Chiefs will battle Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, who took down the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. The Eagles are returning to the big game for the first time since winning five years ago.

With Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce both headed to State Farm Stadium, the game will also mark the first time two brothers will play each other in a Super Bowl.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Country star Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem for Super Bowl LVII. The eight-time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter's take on the patriotic song is sure to be moving.

Who is playing the Super Bowl halftime show?

Nine-time Grammy award winner Rihanna will be performing the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. While not much has been shared about what we can expect from this highly anticipated show hosted by Apple Music, Rihanna recently told ET it will be a celebration of her music. Rihanna is helping fans gear up for her return to the stage with a Fenty Beauty Game Day collection along with Savage X Game Day apparel and accessories.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 commercials

Serving up the best commercials of the year, the advertisements during the Super Bowl rarely disappoint. Many brands are keeping these commercial details under wraps until they air during the big game. Until then, check out some of the best commercials from the 2022 Super Bowl and keep a lookout, as there may be some teasers before this year's Super Bowl.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 10 Best Soundbar Deals Ahead of the Super Bowl

Samsung’s The Frame TV Is $1,000 Off Ahead of the Super Bowl

Shop Super Bowl TV Deals at Amazon, Samsung and Walmart

Save Up to $3,500 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs

Everything You Need to Host a Super Bowl Party

Rihanna Drops Savage X Game Day Super Bowl Halftime Show Collection

Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty Game Day Collection

The Best Meat Delivery Services for A Winning Super Bowl Party