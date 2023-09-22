How to Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup: Schedule, TV Channels and Live Stream

The best golfers from the U.S. and Europe are set to face off in the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's how to watch at home.
The top 24 men's golf players will soon go head-to-head at the 2023 Ryder Cup, a biennial tradition between the United States and Europe. At the last Ryder Cup in 2021, the U.S. claimed its first victory since 2016 behind strong performances from Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa. Now, with key players including Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele, the U.S. will aim to win its first Ryder Cup on the road in three decades.
The 44th Ryder Cup takes place in Rome, Italy this year at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Unless you have your passport and plane ticket ready to go, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Ryder Cup live at home.
When is the 2023 Ryder Cup?
The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held from Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1.
How to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup online
For golf fans in the United States, NBC is the official broadcaster of the Ryder Cup. If you don't have cable, you can also watch the Ryder Cup online with live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock and fuboTV. Learn more about what each of these services offer below.
Watch the Ryder Cup on Sling TV
Sling TV's Blue plan allows customers to watch live television, including their local NBC network which airs the Ryder Cup. Normally $45/month, there is a 50% off deal for new customers to get the Blue Plan for only $22.50 for the first month.
Watch the Ryder Cup on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu + Live TV is also an option to watch the Ryder Cup as they live stream NBC and USA in most areas with the TV plan. Right now, new and eligible returning subscribers can get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month, which is $20 down from the standard monthly subscription price of $70 per month.
Watch the Ryder Cup on Peacock
With Peacock customers get live coverage of the Ryder Cup from Golf Central and receive access to analysis, highlights and more.
How to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup for free
Eligible fuboTV customers can get a free seven-day trial to try out their streaming service. Since the golfing tournament is only three days, it would be possible to sign up and cancel the membership within the free trial timeframe to watch the Ryder Cup for free on streaming.
Watch the Ryder Cup on fuboTV
Most live TV plans from fuboTV include NBC and USA so you can stream the Ryder Cup as it happens.
2023 Ryder Cup TV Schedule and Tournament Schedule
To make sure you don't miss a second of the action, here is the 2023 Ryder Cup schedule, the networks each match airs on and the times to watch the golf tournament live.
Friday, September 29, 2023
- Morning Foursomes Match 1 @ 1:35 a.m. ET (USA)
- Morning Foursomes Match 2 @ 1:50 a.m. ET (USA)
- Morning Foursomes Match 3 @ 2:05 a.m. ET (USA)
- Morning Foursomes Match 4 @ 8:20 a.m. ET (USA)
- Afternoon Four-ball Match 1 @ 6:25 a.m. ET (USA)
- Afternoon Four-ball Match 2 @ 6:40 a.m. ET (USA)
- Afternoon Four-ball Match 3 @ 6:55 a.m. ET (USA)
- Afternoon Four-ball Match 4 @ 7:10 a.m. ET (USA)
Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Morning Foursomes Match 1 @ 1:35 a.m. ET (USA)
- Morning Foursomes Match 2 @ 1:50 a.m. ET (USA)
- Morning Foursomes Match 3 @ 2:05 a.m. ET (USA)
- Morning Foursomes Match 4 @ 8:20 a.m. ET (NBC)
- Afternoon Four-ball Match 1 @ 6:25 a.m. ET (NBC)
- Afternoon Four-ball Match 2 @ 6:40 a.m. ET (NBC)
- Afternoon Four-ball Match 3 @ 6:55 a.m. ET (NBC)
- Afternoon Four-ball Match 4 @ 7:10 a.m. ET (NBC)
Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Singles Match No. 1 (12 players tee off every 12 minutes) @ 5:35 a.m. ET (NBC)
- Trophy Presentation @ 11 a.m. ET (NBC)
