How to Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup: Schedule, TV Channels and Live Stream

The top 24 men's golf players will soon go head-to-head at the 2023 Ryder Cup, a biennial tradition between the United States and Europe. At the last Ryder Cup in 2021, the U.S. claimed its first victory since 2016 behind strong performances from Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa. Now, with key players including Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele, the U.S. will aim to win its first Ryder Cup on the road in three decades.

The 44th Ryder Cup takes place in Rome, Italy this year at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Unless you have your passport and plane ticket ready to go, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Ryder Cup live at home.

When is the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held from Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1.

How to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup online

For golf fans in the United States, NBC is the official broadcaster of the Ryder Cup. If you don't have cable, you can also watch the Ryder Cup online with live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock and fuboTV. Learn more about what each of these services offer below.

How to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup for free

Eligible fuboTV customers can get a free seven-day trial to try out their streaming service. Since the golfing tournament is only three days, it would be possible to sign up and cancel the membership within the free trial timeframe to watch the Ryder Cup for free on streaming.

2023 Ryder Cup TV Schedule and Tournament Schedule

To make sure you don't miss a second of the action, here is the 2023 Ryder Cup schedule, the networks each match airs on and the times to watch the golf tournament live.

Friday, September 29, 2023

Morning Foursomes Match 1 @ 1:35 a.m. ET (USA)

Morning Foursomes Match 2 @ 1:50 a.m. ET (USA)

Morning Foursomes Match 3 @ 2:05 a.m. ET (USA)

Morning Foursomes Match 4 @ 8:20 a.m. ET (USA)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 1 @ 6:25 a.m. ET (USA)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 2 @ 6:40 a.m. ET (USA)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 3 @ 6:55 a.m. ET (USA)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 4 @ 7:10 a.m. ET (USA)

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Morning Foursomes Match 1 @ 1:35 a.m. ET (USA)

Morning Foursomes Match 2 @ 1:50 a.m. ET (USA)

Morning Foursomes Match 3 @ 2:05 a.m. ET (USA)

Morning Foursomes Match 4 @ 8:20 a.m. ET (NBC)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 1 @ 6:25 a.m. ET (NBC)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 2 @ 6:40 a.m. ET (NBC)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 3 @ 6:55 a.m. ET (NBC)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 4 @ 7:10 a.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, October 1, 2023

Singles Match No. 1 (12 players tee off every 12 minutes) @ 5:35 a.m. ET (NBC)

Trophy Presentation @ 11 a.m. ET (NBC)

