How to Watch the 2024 Laver Cup Online: Dates, Teams, Schedule and Live Stream

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
By Andy Garden
Published: 12:18 PM PDT, September 20, 2024

The Laver Cup tennis tournament begins today, with Team Europe looking to reclaim the title from Team World.

The 2024 Laver Cup gets underway today at Berlin's Uber Arena as John McEnroe’s Team World begins its title defense against Bjorn Borg’s Team Europe. Fresh off leading Spain to the finals of the Davis Cup, four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz makes his Laver Cup debut this weekend. Fans will be able to watch the Spaniard compete alongside Alexander Zverev in doubles action against Americans Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz. 

With powerhouse players like Frances Tiafoe, Grigor Dimitrov, Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud, tennis fans have plenty of exciting matches to watch this weekend. Even Cup co-founder Roger Federer has said how much he's looking forward to seeing Alcaraz play.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Laver Cup tennis tournament, including the schedule and best livestream options.

When is the 2024 Laver Cup?

The 2024 Laver Cup, an annual team competition in men's tennis, is taking place from Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22.

How to Watch the 2024 Laver Cup Without Cable

The 2024 Italian Open is being broadcast on Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, you can watch the entire tennis tournament is with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV, Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $30 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the entire 2024 Laver Cup for free.

Watch the Laver Cup on Sling TV

One of the most cost-effective ways to watch the Laver Cup is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch the tennis tournament, you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which comes with Tennis Channel, MLB Network and more. The Sports Extra costs $11 per month, and right now Sling TV is offering 50% off your first month of service on of any tier.

Watch the Laver Cup on Hulu + Live TV

You can also watch the 2024 Laver Cup tennis tournament on Hulu + Live TV. To watch Tennis Channel with Hulu + Live TV, you will need the Sports add-on, which costs $9.99 per month on top of the base subscription price of $76.99 a month. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Right now, you can get a three-day free trial to Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads.

What channel is the 2024 Laver Cup on?

The 2024 Laver Cup is airing live from Berlin on Tennis Channel.

2024 Laver Cup Schedule

Friday, September 20

  • Day session (matches 1 & 2) — 7 a.m. ET 
  • Night session (matches 3 & 4) — 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 21

  • Day session (matches 5 & 6) — 7 a.m. ET
  • Night session (matches 7 & 8) — 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 22

  • Matches 9-12 — from 6 a.m. ET

2024 Laver Cup Teams

Team Europe

  • Alexander Zverev (Germany)
  • Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
  • Daniil Medvedev
  • Casper Ruud (Norway)
  • Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)
  • Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Team World

  • Taylor Fritz (U.S.)
  • Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)
  • Ben Shelton (U.S.)
  • Alejandro Tabilo (Chile)
  • Francisco Cerúndolo (Argentina)
  • Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)

