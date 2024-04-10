The 2024 PGA Tour season is heating up, with the Masters starting Thursday at Georgia's Augusta National. The stars of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will face off against each other for the first time this year and golf fans are not going to want to miss any of the action. Jon Rahm is defending his Green Jacket on golf's most iconic course.

Watch the Masters Free on Fubo

The first of four majors on the golf calendar, the 88th Masters Tournament will see World No. 2 Rory McIlroy once again attempt to capture his elusive first Masters win and finally complete the career grand slam. He will need to fend off a few big names, including 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.

Don't miss a single swing. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Masters, including the full TV schedule, tee times and all the best livestream options.

How to Watch the 2024 Masters Without Cable

The 2024 Masters will be televised by ESPN and CBS, with ESPN airing the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, and CBS taking the third and final rounds this weekend. If you don't have cable, check out all the ways to stream the Masters Tournament live at home.

Get all the Masters coverage in one place with FuboTV. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to ESPN, CBS and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the entire Masters Tournament at no cost.

Watch the Masters on FuboTV Getty Watch the Masters on FuboTV Fubo offers access to watch this year's major at Augusta National. With ESPN, CBS and over 200 other channels of live sports and TV, Fubo is the best way to stream the whole tournament — especially when you sign up for a free trial now. $79.99/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

With the first two days of the tournament on ESPN, you can watch the first half of the Masters on Sling TV. Prior to the start of its coverage on Thursday and Friday, ESPN will also broadcast a two-hour lead in program, “Welcome to the Masters.”

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Masters if you're not home to watch the tournament live.

Watch the Masters on Sling TV Getty Watch the Masters on Sling TV Catch the 2024 Masters Par 3 Contest and the first two days of the tournament on ESPN with Sling TV. Right now, Sling Orange is 50% off for your first month, bringing the cost of a subscription down to $20. $40 $20 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

CBS will broadcast the third and finals rounds of the Masters on Saturday and Sunday, which will be available to stream simultaneously with a Paramount+ premium tier subscription. Paramount+ has two plans: the ad-supported Essential plan available for $6 per month, and the ad-free Premium plan available for $12 per month.

The Premium plan is required to stream live sports (through your local CBS affiliate). You can try Paramount+ free for 7 days, so you can watch the 2024 Masters Tournament this weekend.

ET, CBS, CBS Sports, and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

Hulu + Live TV is another great option for watching the 2024 Masters. With a subscription starting at $76.99 per month, you'll have access to a wide range of channels, including ESPN and CBS for the Masters broadcast.

When is the 2024 Masters?

The first major of the year, the Masters Tournament, takes place Thursday, April 11 and will run through Sunday, April 14. There are three days of practice before the opening round, including the Par 3 contest on Wednesday, April 10.

Where is the 2024 Masters?

The Masters Tournament will take place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

2024 Masters TV Schedule

The 2024 Masters Tournament will be broadcast over four rounds, with the first round of the tournament airing on Thursday, April 11. Before the tournament officially starts, there will also be three days of pre-tournament events, including the Par 3 Contest taking place on Wednesday, April 10. Find the full Masters Tournament 2024 schedule below. All times Eastern.

Monday, April 8

Live From the Masters: 2-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Live From the Masters 7-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Tuesday, April 9

Live From the Masters: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Live From the Masters: 7-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Wednesday, April 10

Live From the Masters: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Par 3 Contest: 3-5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Live From the Masters: 7-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Thursday, April 11

Live From the Masters: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Masters Tournament, Round 1: 3-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Live From the Masters: 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/ Peacock)

Friday, April 12

Live From the Masters: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Masters Tournament, Round 2: 3-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Live From the Masters: 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/ Peacock)

Saturday, April 13

Live From the Masters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Masters Tournament, Round 3: 3-7:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Live From the Masters: 7-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/ Peacock)

Sunday, April 14

Live From the Masters: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Masters Tournament, Round 4: 2-7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Live From the Masters: 7-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/ Peacock)

2024 Masters Tee Times: Rounds 1 and 2

Tee times have been announced for the opening two rounds of the 88th Masters Tournament. Defending champion Jon Rahm starts at 10:30 a.m. Tiger Woods is scheduled to start at 1:24 p.m. on Thursday and 10:18 a.m. on Friday. He's grouped with Max Homa and Jason Day.

Below, find the full tee times for Thursday, April 11 and Friday, April 12. All times Eastern.

8:00 a.m./11:06 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

8:12 a.m./11:18 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, *Santiago de la Fuente

8:24 a.m./11:30 a.m.: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

8:36 a.m./11:42 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, *Christo Lamprecht

8:48 a.m./11:54 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

9:00 a.m./12:12 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, *Jasper Stubbs

9:12 a.m./12:24 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

9:24 a.m./12:36 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

9:36 a.m./12:48 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

9:48 a.m./1:00 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

10:06 a.m./1:12 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

10:18 a.m./1:24 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10:30 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10:42 a.m./1:48 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:54 a.m./2:00 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

11:06 a.m./8:00 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

11:18 a.m./8:12 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

11:30 a.m./8:24 a.m.: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, *Neal Shipley

11:42 a.m./8:36 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:54 a.m./8:48 a.m.: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, *Stewart Hagestad

12:12 p.m./9:00 a.m.: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

12:24 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry

12:36 p.m./9:24 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

12:48 p.m./9:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

1:00 p.m./9:48 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

1:12 p.m./10:06 a.m.: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:24 p.m./10:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:36 p.m./10:30 a.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1:48 p.m./10:42 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

2:00 p.m./10:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

* Denotes amateur

Which LIV players will be at the 2024 Masters?

There will be 13 LIV golfers at this year's Masters Tournament. Last year's winner Jon Rahm will be accompanied by fellow LIV golfers and previous Masters winners Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Bubba Watson as well as 2023 runner-up Brooks Keopka. Check out the full list of LIV players who will be at the Masters below.

Bryson DeChambeau

Adrian Meronk

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Bubba Watson

Cam Smith

Charl Schwartzel

Dustin Johnson

Joaquin Niemann

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Phil Mickelson

Sergio Garcia

Tyrrell Hatton

How much is the 2024 Masters prize money?

This year's total prize purse is expected to be $18,000,00, the same as last year. The winner of the 2024 Masters is expected to walk away with $3,240,000.

RELATED CONTENT: