Sling TV is one of the many live TV streaming services that let you watch your favorite shows and sports without cable, satellite or an antenna. Right now, the budget-friendly alternative to a cable TV subscription is even more affordable with a can't-miss Sling TV deal.

Just in time for the women's NCAA tournament championship game today, Sling TV is giving new subscribers 50% off their first month of any tier of the streaming service. Because the Iowa vs. South Carolina matchup will be televised on ABC, you can sign up for Sling's Blue plan to watch Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes take on the Gamecocks for just $22.50.

Watch the Championship on Sling

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. It is accessible on just about any streaming-enabled device, including smartphones, Roku devices, smart TVs and tablets. If you're not familiar with Sling, they've got two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle together.

Below, find all the details for how to watch the women's NCAA March Madness championship game today along with information about each of Sling TV's offerings.

What time is the Iowa vs. South Carolina March Madness Championship?

The Iowa Hawkeyes vs. South Carolina Gamecocks game will be played on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina Game Without Cable

The Hawkeyes vs. Gamecocks championship matchup will air on ABC and ESPN. If you don't have cable, most cost-effective way to stream the Iowa vs. South Carolina game is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20, the Blue tier with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the March Madness championship game last game game if you're not home to watch it live.

What channel is the March Madness Women’s Championship Game?

The Iowa vs. South Carolina March Madness women’s championship airs live today on ABC.

Sling TV Services

Sling Orange

The lowest cost tier, Sling Orange, offers access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, the Disney Channel, Food Network, CNN, and HGTV. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, but with the Sling TV deal, you'll get your first month for just $20.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue includes 42 channels — ABC, NBC, and Fox where you can watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Sling Blue costs $22.50 for your first month and then $45 per month after.

Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue is the best of both worlds and includes all the channels available in the Sling Orange and Sling Blue tiers. It costs $60 per month, or just $30 for the first month.

If you are not home to watch your favorite basketball players compete or new shows, you can record and save live TV episodes with Sling's cloud DVR or tune into them on the go with the Sling mobile app. There's no set expiration of this first-month offer, so definitely take advantage of the Sling TV deal while you can.

On top of the live channels, you'll have access to tons of on-demand content — both TV shows and movies — and of course you can also add on premium channels. Sling TV's extras range from an entertainment package including MTV and CMT to a sports package including NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network. To watch uninterrupted football, you can add the Sports Extra for access to NFL Redzone, Tennis Channel, SEC and ESPNU for $11 per month.

