After two weeks of March Madness, there are only two teams left. The Iowa Hawkeyes will face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA women’s championship game today. Not only will this be Caitlin Clark’s final college basketball game, but the highly anticipated rematch of last year’s national semifinals in Dallas could also break television viewership records.

The Hawkeyes and Gamecocks are both No. 1 seeds. South Carolina advanced to the NCAA tournament championship game after a 78-59 win over No. 3 NC State on Friday. Iowa defeated UConn 71-69 in a nail-biter with the Final Four round coming down to the final seconds.

Get ready for the grand finale of March Madness 2024. Here’s everything to know about how to watch Iowa vs. South Carolina today, including the women's NCAA championship game start time and best livestream options.

What time is the Iowa vs. South Carolina game?

The women’s NCAA tournament concludes with Iowa vs. South Carolina game on Sunday, April 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT) at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

What channel is the Women's NCAA Championship Game on?

The Hawkeyes vs. Gamecocks national championship matchup will be televised by ABC.

2024 NCAA March Madness Schedule

Men's NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Women's NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 20-21

First round: March 22-23

Second round: March 24-25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31- April 1

Final Four: Friday, April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

